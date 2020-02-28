While it’s only half the equation, the half we know is still pretty darned impressive.
In Wednesday’s Section 2AA quarterfinal win over Chanhassen, the No. 2-seeded Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team grabbed 43 rebounds (Chanhassen’s rebounding numbers were unavailable).
Nneka Obiazor and Natalie Mazurek grabbed eight each. Savanna Jones and Nia Holloway grabbed six each.
Eden Prairie defeated Chanhassen 71-48.
Obiazor led Eden Prairie with 21 points. Destinee Bursch added 12, Mazurek and Holloway eight apiece.
Eden Prairie led 39-22 at halftime.
Blame, or credit, second-chance opportunities.
As an example, Obiazor scored two of her 21 points after a miss, rebound, miss, rebound and make.
Repeat
In December, Eden Prairie defeated Chanhassen 87-40.
Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese cautioned her team that they would be seeing a different Chanhassen team.
“Their best player didn’t play in December,” she said.
In December, Eden Prairie defeated Chanhassen by 47 points.
On Wednesday, the margin was 23.
Blame, or credit, Eden Prairie’s ability to control the boards.
Next
Wednesday’s win sends Eden Prairie into Saturday’s Section 2-4A semifinals, where it will meet No. 3-seeded Minnetonka, 52-45 winners over Prior Lake.
Eden Prairie and Minnetonka split during the regular season. Eden Prairie defeated Minnetonka 75-62 at Eden Prairie. Minnetonka defeated Eden Prairie 51-43 at Minnetonka.
Saturday’s game, at Chaska High School, is scheduled to begin at 3 p,m. No. 1-seeded Chaska meets No. 4-seeded Shakopee in the other semifinal (1 p.m.).