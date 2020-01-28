Ten days after falling 68-65 to No. 2-ranked Wayzata and four days after losing to No. 1-ranked Hopkins, the Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team got one.
On Monday, Jan. 20, Eden Prairie defeated then No. 3-ranked Rosemount 53-38.
“That win was huge,” said Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese, “and I played it up pretty big. It was our first signature win. Well, Maple Grove was sort of our first, but it happened too early to know that it was a signature win.”
Eden Prairie opened its season (Nov. 23) with a 68-65 win over the Crimson. Maple Grove (13-4) is currently ranked No. 9.
When asked about the importance of collecting a big-time win, Wiese said it does lots of things.
“Those are the kinds of wins we’ll need if we hope to win our section,” said Wiese. “I’ve been saying we’re a really good team, and now the girls get to see that for themselves.”
Next step?
“Do it again,” said the coach.
“We’re getting more consistent as we figure things out,” said Wiese. “We’ve settled on roles. As a coach, I know who to play when with who, and what situations mesh well with each other.
“Work and focus at practice determines how good you are,” she added. “It’s everyday, even that random Wednesday.”
Good luck?
In beating the Irish, Eden Prairie built a 17-13 halftime lead.
In the second half, they outscored Rosemount 36-25.
Final score: Eden Prairie 53, Rosemount 38.
Nneka Obiazor and Nia Holloway led Eden Prairie with identical 14-points-and-nine-rebounds efforts. Molly Lenz dished six assists.
Roll Eagles
On Thursday, Eden Prairie defeated Buffalo, at Buffalo, 63-37.
Obiazor counted 17 points. Natalie Mazurek added 11, Lenz 10.
The win lifted Eden Prairie’s overall record to 10-7.
Note: Eden Prairie has won five of its last seven games, with its two losses coming to No. 1 Hopkins and No. 2 Wayzata.
Eden Prairie was scheduled to return to action Tuesday, with an away game at No. 4-ranked Saint Michael-Albertville. On Friday, Eden Prairie plays at Minnetonka. On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Eagles host No. 2-ranked Wayzata.