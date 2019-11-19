There were two takeaways from the teams that scrimmaged the Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team on Saturday.
One, Eden Prairie is really good. Two, Eden Prairie is really big.
“When teams walked into our gym on Saturday,” said Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese, “the first thing they said was, ‘Wow, look at Eden Prairie.’”
“We’re big, but not just tall,” she added. “We’re strong, really strong.”
Eden Prairie’s front court could start 6-foot-4 Natalie Mazurek, 6-foot-1 Nia Holloway and 5-foot-10 Nneka Obiazor. Its back court could feature transfer Destinee Bursch, a guard Wiese describes as the “strongest guard in the conference.”
The word “could” was used because Eden Prairie is a team of many faces.
“We’ll be able to run,” said Wiese. “We can score inside and fill it from the outside.
“I’m not worried about scoring,” she added. “My bigger concern is the defensive end.”
Defensively, Eden Prairie is going to lean on Holloway.
“She can dominate on both ends of the court,” said Wiese. “She’s a rim protector, and there’s not a lot like her.”
Having averaged nearly 19 points per game last year, Obiazor returns as Eden Prairie’s leading scorer.
She pushes the ball and gets to the basket anytime she wants.
“She has a skill set that’s not common,” said Wiese. “Teams are going to have to prepare for her and know she’s on the floor, but that’s how it was last year. Nneka isn’t a surprise.”
What might be a surprise is what happens when teams double Obiazor.
Mazurek can score from the inside, as can Holloway.
Kick it outside and you could get hit with a three from Myra Moorjani or Allison Miranda.
Eden Prairie way
Wiese doesn’t mince words when she says her team not only wants to go to state, but is capable of going to state.
“I’m not sitting here saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we need another shooter’ or ‘Oh my gosh, we need someone who can do this or that,’” said Wiese. “We’ve got all the talent. We need to be disciplined and we need to be focused on every single possession.”
Wiese said that’s how Hopkins plays.
“Hopkins always plays Hopkins basketball,” she said. “They play with the same energy no matter who they are playing or what the situation. They have the same focus whether they’re trailing or up big.
“Our challenge,” she added, “is to be able to pull that off.”
Favorites
Defending state champion Hopkins, whose roster features Team USA’s Paige Bueckers, 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup MVP, opens the 2019-20 season as Lake Conference favorites.
“Then it’s us and Saint Michael-Albertville,” said Wiese.
According to Wiese, Eden Prairie and Chaska figure to be the teams to beat in Section 2-4A.
“They’re loaded,” said Wiese, of the Hawks. “They can play inside out, they can push the ball and they’re balanced.”
Look for Eden Prairie to be the same.
The Eagles open their season on Saturday in Hopkins at the Top-Off Classic. Eden Prairie takes on Maple Grove at 2: 15 p.m.
On Tuesday, Eden Prairie hosts Park Center in its home opener (7 p.m.).