Prior to last Tuesday's Section 2AA quarterfinal, the Eden Prairie High School girls soccer team and Prior Lake had met three times since 2014.
All three ended in 1-0 Eden Prairie wins.
Care to guess what happened on Tuesday?
Yep, Eden Prairie defeated Prior Lake 1-0.
Leah Engh scored the game-winning goal at the 41-minute mark. The assist went to Carrie Byrnes.
“The wind was a big factor,” said Eden Prairie coach Jessica Mueller. “They had it in their favor in the first half and I thought we were lucky to get out of the half tied 0-0. We did have a couple breakdowns.”
With the wind at Eden Prairie's back, the Eagles took it to them.
“We probably should have scored a bunch of goals,” said Mueller, “but we only got the one, and that's OK. It's all we needed.
“They're a good team,” added Mueller. “Their center mids were really good and we had a tough time dealing with them.”
Bad then good
With its win, No. 4-seeded Eden Prairie advanced to Thursday's section semifinals, where it would meet No. 1-seeded Edina.
During the regular season, the Hornets beat the Eagles 1-0 and 3-0.
On Thursday, and in the middle of a misty rain, Edina scored two quick goals.
They then added two more to lead 4-0 at halftime.
“I thought a couple of them were pretty soft,” said Mueller. “You can't have those when you're playing a team like that.
“It wasn't a good day to have a bad day,” she added.
Turnaround
Mueller's halftime talk was about character.
“It wasn't easy,” she said, of the discussion. “We could roll over and die or create as much as we can.
"If we came out and played well, we'd show them who we are,” she added. “That's what they did.”
Eden Prairie created three great chances and scored one goal in the first nine minutes of the second half.
“The girls played great,” said Mueller.
Eden Prairie missed on three chances at the back post.
“All we had to do was make contact,” said the coach.
The Eagles would also hit two posts.
Edina made good on two more chances, sealing Thursday's outcome at 6-1.
“They're one of the best high school teams I've ever seen,” said Mueller. “That goes back to when I was playing.”
When asked to assess Eden Prairie's season, Mueller said it was good, but not great and not terrible.
“We did have a bunch of great kids,” she said. “And bunch of great seniors who are going to go off and do some amazing things.”