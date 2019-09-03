If Eden Prairie girls tennis coach Alex Horoshak played the analytics game, she would have loaded her doubles teams in an attempt to beat Prior Lake.
“Based on what had happened over the past couple years,” said Horoshak, “I thought we’d have to sweep doubles to have a chance.
“But I wasn’t thinking along those lines when I set my lineup,” she added.
What?
“The Prior Lake match would be the first time we had our whole team together,” she said, “and I wanted to see what would happen.”
What happened was that Eden Prairie defeated Prior Lake 5-2.
Ironically, or not, Eden Prairie swept the three doubles points.
Madison Magnani/Sophia Paul won at No. 1 doubles 6-4, 6-3; Ava Neuman/Thoy-yen Tran won at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-4; Haley Magnani/Sravanti Vadrevu won at No. 3 doubles 7-6, 6-3.
“To win in straight sets,” said Horoshak, “our doubles teams played with a lot of composure.
“I’m proud of them,” she added.
Nyathi Bhupatiraju won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-4.
“Nyathi played a smart match,” said Horoshak. “While the first set went her way, her opponent really threw the kitchen sink at her in the second set, hitting the ball really hard, coming to the net and hitting drops shots.
“Nyathi adjusted every time,” she added. “It was fun to watch.”
Katelyn Daravingas won at No. 3 singles 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.
“One of the closest matches of the day,” said Horoshak.
The other was Annika Anderson’s 6-4, 1-6, 5-7 loss at No. 2 singles.
“Annika was down 1-4 in the first set and came back to win 6-4,” said Horoshak. “She didn’t win the match, but she battled.”
Eden Prairie’s Katie Sun fell 1-6, 2-6 at No. 4 singles.
Section win
In addition to a being a confidence boost, the Eagles' win over the Lakers included some section implications.
“It’s going to help when we seed the tournament,” said Horoshak.
She then caught herself.
“There’s a lot of tennis still to play,” she said. “School hasn’t even started.”
The victory evened Eden Prairie’s record at 2-2. The Eagles have wins over Owatonna and Prior Lake and losses to Lakeville North and Blake.
“Lakeville North is ranked in the top-10,” said Horoshak. “They beat us 4-3.”
Eden Prairie returns to action Thursday with a home match against Hopkins. Friday, Eden Prairie hosts Maple Grove.