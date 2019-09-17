Last Friday, the Eden Prairie High School girls tennis team won a close match, beating Saint Michael-Albertville 4-3.
Three days prior, Eden Prairie won an even closer match by winning four three-set matches in a 4-3 victory over Wayzata.
“I don't know if it was our biggest win of season,” said coach Alex Horoshak, of beating Wayzata, “but it was a great win. We pulled it out by winning a bunch of three-set matches, which is tough to do.”
In Eden Prairie's win over Wayzata, No. 2 singles player Annika Anderson defeated her Wayzata opponent 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
“She worked for every single point,” said Horoshak. “If you told me there were points where she ran a mile, I wouldn't doubt it.”
Eden Prairie would also sweep the three doubles points: Nyathi Bhupatiraju/Sophia Paul won at No. 1 doubles 4-6, 7-6 6-2; Katelyn Daravingas/Ava Neuman won at No. 2 doubles 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Haley Magnani/Karelyn Trebilcock won at No. 3 doubles 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.
“Our Nos. 1 and 2 doubles teams both lost first sets,” said Horoshak, “but had the confidence to pull it out.”
Different tact
In its win over Saint Michael-Albertville, Eden Prairie swept the four singles points.
“That's only the second time we've done that this year,” said Horoshak.
Bhupatirju won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1; Anderson won at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0; Daravingas won at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-4 and Camela Pittaluga won at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-2.
The victory lifted Eden Prairie's overall record to 6-2.
Work it
When asked about in-season strategy, Horoshak said her singles players are working at closing out matches.
“If things aren't going well,” she said, “they're switching to an alternative strategy.”
The focus for Eden Prairie's doubles team is aggressive play.
“When we play doubles teams that are better than we are, we're going to counter with more offense and aggressive play,” said Horoshak. “We're not going to win sitting back and playing defense.”
Eden Prairie's schedule is about to turn more difficult. On Tuesday, the Eagles were scheduled to play No. 2-ranked Minnetonka. Next Tuesday, Eden Prairie travels to No. 1-ranked Edina. In between, the Eagles get Shakopee, Buffalo and Benilde-St. Margaret's.