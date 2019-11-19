While returning 16 of 20 state-meet routines doesn't seem like a lot of change, the Eden Prairie High School gymnastics team is a changin'.
One, Eden Prairie has a new head coach in Megan Kooman.
Two, section realignment moved Eden Prairie from Section 6 to Section 2, home of the defending state champion Lakeville North Panthers.
And?
Eden Prairie is open to change.
“Eden Prairie is a legacy program,” said Kooman. “We have a lot of talent and we have a lot of untapped potential.”
Kooman's coaching philosophy starts, and stops, with consistency.
“It's a balancing act,” she said. “You want your girls hitting their routines. At the same time, you want them trying new skills.”
On paper, Eden Prairie's strengths are vault, where Eden Prairie returns all five routines from last year's state meet, and floor, where the Eagles return 4-5 state routines.
“We need bring up our bar scores,” said Kooman, “but I think we can do that.”
Beam, like almost everything else in gymnastics, is about consistency.
“We definitely can upgrade,” said Kooman, “but the skills are there."
Individuals
Kenzi Kluge returns as Eden Prairie's most accomplished gymnast. At last year's stat meet, she posted the Eagles' best vault (9.350), beam (9.350) and floor (9.425) scores.
Sophia Hoang returns as the Eagles top bars performer, 9.400 at state.
Olivia Seigler, Sophia Schwob, Carolyn Tarpey and Winnie Wallace return with state-meet experience.
Eden Prairie's roster includes four seniors, three juniors, five sophomores and six freshmen.
Process
Eden Prairie's captains – Kluge, Morgan Young and Ellie Steidle – say the Eagles will get better as the season progresses.
“Our bars scores should really improve,” they said. “as we have some underclassmen with super-big potential.”
They're also seeing more consistency, but not over night.
“Gymnastics isn't the kind of sport you just jump into,” they said. “It takes time.”
Eden Prairie opens its season on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Prior Lake.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, the Eagles host Saint-Michael-Albertville in its home opener.