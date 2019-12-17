Consistency isn't typical of a high school gymnastics team, at least not in the first couple weeks of the season.
Someone should inform the Eden Prairie Eagles.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Eden Prairie High School gymnastics team opened its 2019-20 campaign by posting a 135.65 at the Prior Lake Invitational.
Five days later, they'd count a 136.50 in a Lake Conference win over Saint Michael-Albertville.
“We lost one of our all-arounders to an injury, but still stayed consistent,” said Eden Prairie coach Megan Kooman. “That's impressive, especially for December.”
As an example of Eden Prairie's consistency, Kooman mentions the vault performances of Winnie Wallace.
“She has two 9.4s,” said the coach.
What's more, Wallace counted the highest vault score at the Prior Lake Invitational.
Goals
To no surprise, Eden Prairie has been strongest on its vault and floor rotations.
Through a two-meet sample size, its vault has been averaging a 35.913, its beam 35.600.
“The goal,” said Kooman, “is to average 36 on all the events.”
To do that, Eden Prairie will have to get better.
“We had a skills day last week,” said the coach, “and they're close to putting some of what they've been working on into their routines.”
Expect these skills to debut at an invitational or non-conference meet.
Kooman added that she can get better at making out a lineup.
“As a new coach, I'm still learning who can do what,” she said. “At Prior Lake, Liv (Seigler) scored a 8.95 on beam, and I didn't have her in our varsity lineup.”
Julia Harris also counted a big score in what may or may not have performed on the varsity stage.
Eden Prairie's biggest score?
Kenzi Kluge counted a 9.55 on floor in last Thursday's win over Saint Michael-Albertville.
Eden Prairie hosts its second home meet of the season on Thursday (today) when it welcomes Buffalo. Thursday's meet begins at 6 p.m.
The Eagles break for the Holidays and return action on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Faribault Invitational.