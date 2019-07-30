The Eden Prairie High School dance team (EPDT) had a strong showing at last week’s Just For Kix Camp in Rochester.
Competing against 19 other teams from across Minnesota, the EPDT placed first with its new home routine. Competing in the Top Gun skills competition, Noelle Arnold placed second in leaps, Alexia Natal second in kicks.
Additional awards were given to Anna Boedigheimer (Rising Star), Julia McGuire (Fire Cracker), Paige Ericksen (Most Outstanding Dancer) and Hannah Fox (Heather Haybeck Award). The team was also recognized for attending JFK camps for 16 consecutive years.
The EPDT begins its competitive season in October. For more information, go to epdt.org.