Eden Prairie High School athletes nailed their winter sports seasons. The Eagles’ boys hockey team finished Class AA runner-up, the Eden Prairie girls basketball team returned to the state tournament for the first time since 2014, Eden Prairie’s boys swim and dive team finished in the top-5 for the 11th year in a row, Eden Prairie’s dance team was back in St. Paul and the Eden Prairie boys basketball team ran its perfect record to 28-0 before the coronavirus stopped its season in its tracks.
Individually, Eden Prairie athletes rose to the top of the Lake Conference, easily the best conference in the state.
All-Conference and Honorable Mention athletes include:
Boys basketball
All-Conference: Drake Dobbs, John Henry, Austin Andrews, Connor Christensen and Will Foster; Honorable Mention: Miles Frisch.
Girls basketball
All-Conference: Nneka Obiazor, Natalie Mazurek, Destinee Bursch and Nia Holloway; Honorable Mention: Myra Moorjani, Allison Miranda and Molly Lenz.
Boys hockey
All-Conference and Honorable Mention selections were unavailable.
Girls hockey
All-Conference: Sydney Langseth, Grace Kuipers, Molly Goergen, Anna Brown and Nora Wagner; Honorable Mention: Carrie Byrnes and Dani Benson.
Gymnastics
All-Conference: Sophia Hoang, Kenzi Kluge, Sophia Schwob and Winnie Wallace; Honorable Mention: Jahlea Harris, Carolyn Tarpey and Morgan Young.
Alpine skiing
All-Conference: Jakob Zeller and Madison Cullen; Honorable Mention: Zach Haugen, Troy Johnson, Evan Divine, Renee Turtle and Ava Schroeder.
Nordic skiing
All-Conference: Zach Spears, Benon Brattebo, Rachel Boelke, Liesl Paulsen, Kareena Bovitz and Ella Bakken; Honorable Mention: Riley Marble, Nile Timmerman, anthony Hilligoss, Mila Finch, Silje Busklein and Eleanor Thomas.
Dance
All-Conference: Lanie Kline, Hannah Fox and Veronica Hansen; Honorable Mention: Brooke Aksoz, Gracie Butler and Sophia Kotinias.
Boys swim/dive
All-Conference: Alex Deng, Jake Derouin, Carter Doolittle and Soren Dunn; Honorable Mention: Gus Marin, Yash Salunke and Eric Howard.
Wrestling
All-Conference: Terae Dunn and Bryce Dagel; Honorable Menion: Jacory Bates, Will Sather and Sam Fuchs.