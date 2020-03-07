Friday’s big-school state semifinal between No. 2-seeded Blake and No. 3-seeded Eden Prairie featured goalies named Aksel and Axel.
Let that sink in.
The first Aksel, Blake’s Aksel Reid, stood on his head for two-plus periods, stopping everything, including shots he didn’t even see.
Eden Prairie’s Axel Rosenlund did his headstands in the second and third periods, stopping a 24-shot Blake Bears barrage.
And?
Eden Prairie’s Ben Steeves, one of the smallest players on the ice, solved the Reid riddle with just 41 seconds remaining in the second period. The goal was his third of the tournament.
Line mate Jackson Blake doubled Eden Prairie’s lead 10 minutes into the third period, scoring on a shot Reid never saw coming.
To be fair, Blake was just as surprised (Blake's shot was fired between a defender's legs).
The Bears halved Eden Prairie’s lead three minutes later.
Game on, again.
Goalie headstands would continue until John Mittelstadt, the centerpiece of Eden Prairie’s top line, lifted Eden Prairie to a 3-1 lead.
Drew Holt scored on an empty net and Eden Prairie avenged a 5-4 regular-season loss to the Bears by beating Blake on the state’s biggest stage.
Final score: Eden Prairie 4, Blake 1.
Rosenlund was credited with the victory, stopping 32 of 33 shots.
The victory sends Eden Prairie to the state championship game for the third time in the last five years.
Eden Prairie's opponent will be No. 5-seeded Hill Murray, 3-2 overtime winners over St. Thomas Academy.
Note: The Hill Murray vs. St. Thomas Academy game ended late Friday (11:20 p.m.).
Saturday’s Class AA state title game, at Xcel Energy Center, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.