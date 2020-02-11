The Eden Prairie High School boys hockey team fell 3-1 at Minnetonka on Saturday.
“I thought we outplayed them,” said Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith, “but hats off to Minnetonka. They put away their chances and did what they had to do.”
Difference?
Eden Prairie didn't score on a five-minute power play midway through the first period.
“We were minus-one,” said Smith. “That's even worse.”
During its kill, Minnetonka scored shorthanded.
The Skippers went up 2-0, 1:16 into the second period.
Eden Prairie (Riku Brown) halved Minnetonka's lead late in the second period but couldn't get the tying goal.
Minnetonka made it a 3-1 final, scoring on an empty net with 22 seconds left in the game.
“We have to get off to better starts,” said Smith.
He could have left it at better.
“We had nine game goals,” said Smith, “and reached one of them. You're not going to win very many games when you do that.”
Conversely, Eden Prairie met 6 of 9 goals in Tuesdays 4-2 win over Totino-Grace.
Ben Steeves scored twice. Brown and John Mittelstadt scored lone goals.
Fall out
Eden Prairie's hopes for securing Section 2AA's top seed died on Saturday.
“Prior Lake is going to be the No. 1,” said Smith, “and there won't be much of an argument.”
Eden Prairie should be the No. 2 seed, Minnetonka the No. 3.
“You could see an Eden Prairie vs. Minnetonka rematch in the semifinals,” said Smith. “It would be at Braemar, a neutral site.
“Win and you keep going,” added Smith. “lose and you're done.”
Is the coach already thinking about Minnetonka?
“Not at all,” he said. “We still have some things to figure out. We're close, but we're not there yet.”
At the top of the list is Eden Prairie's offense, power play in particular.
“We try too hard to find that pretty play,” he said. “If it's not there, its not there.”
And?
“We need to take more shots,” said Smith. “Put the puck on the net and good things happen.”
Big finish
Eden Prairie has three regular-season games still to play. On Tuesday, Eden Prairie was scheduled to play an away game at Benilde-St. Margaret's. On Thursday, Eden Prairie plays at Saint Michael-Albertville. On Saturday, Eden Prairie ends its regular-season with a 3 p.m. home game against Wayzata.
The Section 2AA seeding meeting is scheduled for Sunday morning.
“We have a week and half to be at our highest level,” said Smith, following Saturday's loss. “The clock starts Monday at practice.”
Section 2AA play begins Thursday, Feb. 20. Expect Eden Prairie to host a home quarterfinal game. Section semifinals, at Braemar Arena, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22. The section championship, at 3M Arena at Mariucci, is set for Wednesday, Feb. 26.