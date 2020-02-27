Senior forward Drew Holt’s snap shot went over the Chaska goalie’s shoulder and under the crossbar. The goal light came on as Holt raised his stick in celebration. The official on the ice waved it off and the game played on.
Coaches on the Eden Prairie bench yelled in disbelief.
Officials, including the goal judge, met at the scorers table after the next whistle, 1:27 later.
“I could see the goal judge shake his head yes,” said Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith.
After a short conference, the head official signaled goal.
“That’s why we have goal judges,” said Smith.
Holt’s goal, at the 7:34 mark of the second period, broke a 0-0 tie.
Seven minutes later, Eden Prairie’s Jackson Blake scored on the power play.
Blake’s goal, from behind the Chaska net, went off the goalie’s back.
“That’s a play he works on,” said Smith. “It wasn’t fluky at all.”
It sure was effective.
With 58 seconds left in the second period, John Mittelstadt slammed home a perfect feed from Ben Steeves.
The period ended with Eden Prairie’s leading 3-0.
Game over?
While Mittelstadt’s goal looked like a knockout punch, Smith knew better.
“Seventeen minutes is a lot time when you’re trying to end someone’s season,” said the coach.
Eden Prairie owned the first 10 minutes of the third period.
“We were amazing,” said Smith.
That would change.
Chaska’s Jimmy Snuggerud scored an even-strength goal at 12:20.
“That gave them life,” said Smith.
Three minutes later, Chaska’s Calvin Barrett scored a power play goal.
The goal cut Eden Prairie’s once-comfortable lead to 3-2.
The last 1:43 was some of the best hockey of the game.
“It’s what we expected,” said Smith.
The Hawks, with their goalie on the bench, had a couple good last-minute chances, and Eden Prairie, with Axel Rosenlund in net, had a couple good last-minute stops.
Final score: Eden Prairie 3, Chaska 2.
Shots on goal favored Chaska 30-24 (Chaska outshot Eden Prairie 13-3 in the third).
State
Wednesday’s victory sends Eden Prairie to the state tournament for the second year in a row.
Expect Eden Prairie to be awarded one of the tournament’s top-5 seeds.
“There’s no one we don’t want to play,” said Smith, “and there’s no one we want to play, just like sections.”
Eden Prairie was the No. 2 seed in the Section 2AA tournament, Chaska the No. 4 seed.
The Class AA State Tournament, at the Xcel Energy Center, begins Thursday, March 5.