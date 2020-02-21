On the 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice,” it would have been appropriate to borrow from Herb Brooks.
“If you lose this game,” he told his team during the second intermission of the Finland game (Team USA had already beaten the favored Soviets and was trailing Finland 2-1); you’ll take it to your #$#% graves.”
No. 2-seeded Eden Prairie and No. 7-seeded Shakopee were knotted 1-1 after the first two periods of Thursday’s Section 2AA quarterfinal.
Eden Prairie was the heavy favorite.
What did Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith say to his team during Thursday’s second intermission?
“I told them my age,” said Smith, “and that I remember playing my last high school game. Do you guys want this game to be the one you remember? Do you want to go out losing to Shakopee at home?”
Sophomore Jackson Blake scored his second goal of the game eight seconds into the third period.
Nine minutes later, Ben Steeves extended Eden Prairie’s lead to 3-1.
Riku Brown scored one minute after Steeves, making it a 4-1 game.
Shakopee never threatened.
Final score: Eden Prairie 4, Shakopee 1.
Shots on goal favored Eden Prairie 47-14.
Rubber game
With its win, Eden Prairie advances to Saturday’s Section 2AA semifinal, where it meets No. 3-seeded Minnetonka, 3-0 winners over Chanhassen.
Eden Prairie and Minnetonka split during the regular season. Eden Prairie won in Eden Prairie and Minnetonka won in Minnetonka.
Saturday’s game will be played at a neutral site (Braemar Ice Arena). The puck drops at noon.