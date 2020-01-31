The Eden Prairie High School girls and boys hockey teams owned Thursday, Jan. 30.
The No. 3-ranked Eden Prairie girls team defeated a 17-7-1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s squad 4-1.
Eden Prairie led 4-0 until the game’s final minute. The Eagles counted goals from four different players – Nora Wagener, Grace Kuipers, Sydney Langseth and Christina Spanier.
Eden Prairie outshot Benilde 35-30.
The win pinned Eden Prairie on a 17-6-1 overall record. The Eagles end their regular season on Saturday with a 3 p.m. home game against No. 9-ranked Wayzata.
A section seeding meeting will take place Sunday morning. Eden Prairie, 8-1 in the month of January, has a good shot Section 2AA’s top seed.
Eden Prairie will open section play on Friday, Feb. 7.
Blake bounce
On Thursday, the No. 5-ranked Eden Prairie boys team defeated Buffalo 9-1.
Sophomore Jackson Blake, making his varsity debut, counted three points on one goal and two assists.
Eden Prairie’s top line – Ben Steeves, John Mittelstadt and Blake – totaled nine points on four goals and five assists. Steeves led all scores with three goals and one assist. They sat most of the third period.
Riku Brown (2), Carter Batchelder, Jake Luloff and Mason Langenbrunner would also score Eden Prairie goals.
The victory lifted Eden Prairie’s overall record 14-4-1, 5-1-0 in the Lake Conference.
The Eagles return to action Saturday with a 7:30 p.m. home game against Edina.