On Saturday, the No. 10-ranked Eden Prairie girls basketball team opened its season with a neutral-site game (Tipoff Classic at Hopkins High School) against No. 9-ranked Maple Grove.
“Those rankings are way too early,” said Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese, “but Maple Grove is a really good team.’
Eden Prairie trailed by six points (33-27) at halftime and by 17 points (48-31) midway through the second half before rallying to a 68-65 victory.
“None it went according to plan,” said Wiese, ‘but it’s all good stuff.”
On Monday, her charges would sit through a 1-hour film session.
“They’ll see where we did the wrong things and messed up and they’ll see where we did the right things and it went well,” said the coach. “I learned a lot and I hoping they learn a lot.”
Wrong things?
Eden Prairie played horrible, coach’s word, defense.
“On offense, we had five different people doing five different things,” said Wiese. “I don’t think we were trying to go rogue, it just happened.”
Right things?
Eden Prairie kept its head in the game.
“We kept chipping away and ended up working out for us,” said Wiese.
Good things would also include Destinee Bursch and Myra Moorjani making free throws down the stretch.
“I’m not sure what would have happened had we missed our free throws,” said Wiese.
Many hands
Natalie Mazurek led Eden Prairie with 20 points.
“She had a fabulous second half,” said the coach. “Not only did she get inside, but she had a couple and-1s.”
Nneka Obiazor finished with 15 points. Moorjani counted 10, Nia Holloway nine, Bursch eight and Allison Miranda six.
“We had a lot of people score,” said Wiese, “which I suspect will be the case this year. The win was a nice team effort.”
Next
On Tuesday, Eden Prairie was scheduled to host No. 5-ranked Park Center.
No. 9 Maple Grove and then No. 5 Park Center, can it get any tougher?
Park Center opened its season on Friday with a 72-69 buzzer-beating win over No. 4-ranked Saint Michael-Albertville. On Saturday, the Pirates defeated No. 6-ranked Stillwater 75-69. On Tuesday, they travel to No. 10-ranked Eden Prairie.
So yes, it can get tougher.
“They’re a good team,” said Wiese, of Park Center. “They’ll be very fast and they’ll be very physical.
“We need to play team basketball,” she added. “If we don’t, it could be a long night.”
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Eden Prairie hosts Centennial. On Tuesday, Eden Prairie hosts Prior Lake (7 p.m.).