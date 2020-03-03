Saturday’s Section 2-4A semifinal between the No. 2-seeded Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team and No. 3-seeded Minnetonka was a contrast of strategy.
Eden Prairie wanted to pound the ball inside and Minnetonka wanted to go inside-out.
Both were successful.
“It was a hard-fought and really well played semifinal,” said Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese, “definitely entertaining.”
Eden Prairie led 38-35 at halftime, in part, because Minnetonka didn’t have answers to Nneka Obiazor and Natalie Mazurek.
Minnetonka kept it close, in part, because it made shots from behind the arc.
“They were way hotter from the outside than we anticipated,” said Wiese, “and we expected them to shoot from the outside.”
Minnetonka opened the second half with a three-pointer and knotted the game at 38-38.
Four minutes later, the game was tied 44-44.
That’s when Nia Holloway took over. The 6-foot-1 sophomore made plays on both ends of the court. Her energy forced steals, her athleticism put her in position to rebound and she made baskets.
“When you put Nia at the top of your press, it doesn't matter how you prepare,” said Wiese. “You can prepare, but you can't prepare for Nia.”
With five minutes remaining, Eden Prairie led 62-55.
With three minutes left, the Skippers trailed 66-60. Minnetonka wouldn’t get any closer.
Final score: Eden Prairie 79, Minnetonka 72.
Underrated statistic: Eden Prairie made 20-21 free throws.
“We shot 95% from the line and 49% from the field,” said Wiese. “That works.”
Mazurek led Eden Prairie with 19 points. Holloway added 16, Obiazor 15. Guards Destinee Bursch and Molly Lenz counted nine apiece.
Another underrated statistic: Bursch's line included nine points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.
Sophie Haydon led Minnetonka with 22 points. Desiree Ware and Ellah Durkee added 14 apiece.
Minnetonka key statistic: The Skippers made nine three-pointers.
Next
On Friday, Eden Prairie and top-seeded Chaska meet in the Section 2-4A championship game. Last Saturday, Chaska defeated No. 4-seeded Shakopee 67-48.
Chaska defeated Eden Prairie during the regular season 70-57. The Hawks owned the first half 39-12, Eden Prairie the second 45-31.
“We obviously have to get off to a better start, but I think we match up pretty well,” said Wiese. “We have the size to go up against Heyer (Mallory Heyer) and we have the speed stick with their guards.
“Key,” she added, “is to slow their transition.”
Eden Prairie's offense vs. Chaska's defense?
“I don't think they can shut us down,” said Wiese.
Intangible?
“We played one of the toughest schedules in the state,” said the coach.
Friday’s game, at Chaska High School, is set for 7 p.m.