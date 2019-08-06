Rosters are set for the Upper Midwest High School Elite League and the Eden Prairie boys hockey program is well represented.
Senior John Mittelstadt and juniors Luke Mittelstadt and Carter Batchelder will play for the Map South squad; Junior Drew Holt and sophomore Blake Jackson for Twin City Orthopedics and senior Ben Steeves for TDS Transportation.
The two Mittelstadts and Batchelder played in the Elite League last year.
The UMHSEL was founded in 2007 to give the state’s top players another way to find top-flight competition and exposure without leaving their homes or missing all of the great experiences that high school hockey provides.
Training camps are held in August with games September through October. There are nine teams in the league — seven from Minnesota High School teams, one from Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault and another from Wisconsin.
Overall, there are 19 Lake Conference players competing in the Elite League this fall.
Minnetonka leads the Lake with nine players competing, followed by Eden Prairie with six, Edina with two and Wayzata and Hopkins with one apiece.
Lake players competing include James Miller, Hunter Newhouse, Nic Henry, Griffin Streeter, Braedon Lacomy, Duke Kiffin, Dylan Zitzloff, Brandon Shantz and Mack Motzko of Minnetonka; Nick Williams and Jackson Borst of Edina, Zach Hayes of Hopkins and Carson Peters of Wayzata.
For more on the Elite League and to see all the rosters, go to www.hselitehockey.com.