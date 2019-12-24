Eden Prairie’s Jackie Riess started racing motorcycles in 2001.
She was 4 years old.
Cool? In 2017, cool turned cold.
“A friend asked me to ride with her out west to a snow bike race,” said Riess. “She would be going by herself and needed someone to go along.
“It turned into racing,” added Riess. “I learned to ride on her practice bike. I raced that weekend and finished third.”
She was hooked.
Snow bike
A snow bike is basically a modified dirt bike.
“You take the wheels off,” said Riess. “You put a ski in the front and a track in the back.”
Riess’ racing bike is a KTM 450cc 4 stroke.
Her motocross bike is a KTM 150cc 2 stroke.
“A snow bike needs more power,” she explained. “The kits (ski and track) are heavy and there’s snow to fight.”
Snow bikes got their start in the mountains.
“You can get to places you wouldn’t be able to get to on a snowmobile,” she said. “They really took off in Idaho.
“Out there,” she adds, “you can buy a trail pass and be gone all day.”
When asked about riding a snow bike on Minnesota’s trails, she said she’s pretty sure they’re illegal.
“I wouldn’t do it,” she added.
Riess races on snow-covered motocross courses.
“I liken the races to Supercross,” she said. “If you’ve seen the X-Games, it’s their Snow Bikecross.”
Riess, a snow bike professional, races in the Amsoil Snocross Series.
“It’s mainly in the Midwest,” she said, “but there are a few outliers.”
The biggest races are the two X-Games qualifiers. One is held in Aspen, Colorado, the other in Elk River, Minnesota.
To qualify, you need to place in the top three.
“I don’t foresee that happening,” said Riess. “I’m more competitive than last year, but I’m still not top three.”
And?
“I’m the only girl riding in the pro class,” she said.
That’s not an excuse, that’s reality.
“It’s a slippery slope,” she said. “While we need our own class, I’m not going to say I can’t race against men.”
That being said, she’d welcome a women’s-only class.
“I’d like to see the sport grow,” she said. “I’d like to see women’s racing get more exposure and I’d like to see women get more opportunities.”
Last year, she held a women’s snow bike demo day. Thirty women participated.
“I’m trying to bring new people in,” she said.
Sacrifice
Riess recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Lacrosse, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with a concentration in biomedical sciences.
And?
She works part time at the Amazon Distribution Center in Shakopee.
“I’ve had to make sacrifices,” she said, of her racing pursuits. “For one, I’m living at home.”
For a full year of racing, she budgets $30,000.
A new snow bike can cost $20,000. Practice is $100 per day.
She does the regular maintenance on her bikes and enlists the help from a friend when things get complicated.
“I show up to races by myself,” she said.
She relies on sponsors — Yeti SnowMX, FXR Racing, Soul Addict, PDR Performance, Two7 Designs, Crosstown Cycle, EVS Sports, Team Ocho, Mike’s Small Engines, 100%, Acerbis, and Ride MN — and peddles bakery goods.
“I started JR27 Race Bakery,” she said. “It’s licensed and I sell cookies and banana bread.
“It comes down to people,” she added. “It’s always about people.”
Riess’ racing schedule will take her to tracks in Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
In January, she’ll race at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
“It’s a snowmobile race,” she said, “but people won’t come to watch the snowmobiles, they’ll come to watch the snow bikes.”
And she’s good with that.