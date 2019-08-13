For Eden Prairie’s JT Johnson, you could say that the start of the match-play phase of the Alexandria Resorters Tournament (Men’s Executive Division) was left over gravy.
You’d say this because Johnson had already dined on the main course.
Huh?
On Monday, Aug. 5, Johnson qualified for the Resorters’ match play round by shooting an even-par 72 at the Alexandria Golf Club. For his efforts, he was awarded the tournament’s No. 3 seed.
Match play was set to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
On Monday night, Johnson drove back to Eden Prairie to sleep in his own bed.
What he did on Tuesday was drive to Waconia and qualify for the U.S. Senior Amateur (Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina, Aug. 24-29).
At the Island View Golf Club in Waconia, Johnson fired a 2-under par 70, to finish tied for medalist honors with Tom Whaley. Johnson’s round featured five birdies.
Big stage(s)
The U.S. Senior Amateur will be Johnson’s fifth USGA event.
He’s played in three U.S. Amateur tournaments and one Western Amateur.
“The Western,” added Johnson, “is considered the Masters of amateurs.”
Johnson has also played the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship.
While qualifying for the the U.S. Senior Amateur has long been a goal, Johnson hadn’t been chasing it for too long.
“You can’t play in it until you’re 55,” said the 56-year-old. “Thank God I’m finally old.”
In May, Johnson almost qualified for the U.S. Senior Open. (he missed qualifying by one stroke, yet served as an alternate).
And?
“The USGA let me play a couple practice rounds,” said Johnson. “I played with Darren Clarke, Vijay Singh and Duffy Waldorf. I met Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker and had dinner with Bernhard Langer and Tom Lehman.
“It was disappointing not making the cut,” he added, “but I sure crossed a lot of things off my bucket list.”
Blind ambition
While Johnson has never played at the Old Chatham Golf Club, he’s played lots of North Carolina golf.
“I leave Aug. 22,” he said, “so I’ll have a chance to play the course.
“I don’t think I’ll be nervous,” he added. “I’ve played in tournaments like this before.”
When asked about goals, he said he’s confident.
“Historically, a two-round score of 4-over is solid,” he said. “If I shoot that, I should make the cut.”
When asked about the 90 golfers who won’t, he talked of being on the younger side of the field.
“I’m going to competing against golfers who could be 10-15 years older than I am,” he said. “That should give me an advantage.”
Hope?
“I hope I’m not nervous,” he said. “I hope I make the cut and I hope I’m playing late in the tournament.”