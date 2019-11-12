On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the Eden Prairie High School girls swim and dive team swam a great Section 2AA preliminary meet.
Friday’s finals were greater than great.
“It was really, really good,” said Eden Prairie coach Kelly Boston.
Other than the 200 freestyle, Eden Prairie had a swimmer or diver qualify for the state meet in every event. Seven swimmers — Katelyn Pennell, Chloe Skogg, Adrienne Peterson, Kylie Rydland, Mallory Miller, Faith Larsen and Lorelei Schwab — qualified in two individual events.
Eden Prairie’s 200 medley relay (Skogg, Rydland, Pennell and Grace Logue) set a school record, clocking 1:43.60.
Four swimmers — Peterson, Miller, Skogg and Rydland — swam qualifying times in the 200 individual medley.
“All four made it last year,” said Boston, “and all four swam faster this year.”
Pennell won a section championship in the 100 butterfly (57.27). Rydland did the same in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.89).
And?
Eden Prairie was the only Section 2AA team to achieve the Gold Academic Standard (team GPA of 3.80 or higher).
“Eden Prairie’s section team, from freshmen to seniors, has an average GPA of 3.89,” said Boston. “I know how much time they spend in the water, and to do what they do is amazing.”
Qualifiers
Eden Prairie’s three relays — 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle — placed second.
“They’re seeded second, second and third at state,” said Boston. “We’ve never had three finish in the top three before. That’s something if we can do that.”
Peterson (second place, 2:08.10), Miller (third place, 2:08.27), Skogg (fifth place, 2:08.73) and Rydland (ninth place, 2:09.52) swam qualifying times in the 200 individual medley.
Larsen (third place, 24.15) and Schwab (sixth place, 24.26) beat the state standard in the 50 freestyle, Logue (fourth place, 58.08) in the 100 butterfly, Larson (third place, 52.46) and Schwab (fifth place, 52.87) in the 100 freestyle, Miller (fourth place, 5:05.99) in the 500 freestyle and Pennell (second, 54.86), Skogg (third place, 55.20) and Peterson (eighth place, 58.44) in the 100 backstroke.
Rylee Dennin qualified (top four) for the state diving competition by counting an 11-dive score of 311.60.
Note: The second-place diver counted 311.95.
Minnetonka won the Section 2AA team competition, counting a meet-best 604 points. Eden Prairie finished second with 495.5 points. Chanhassen (277.5), Prior Lake (272) and Chaska (154) finished three, four and five.
Points
Because beating the state cut is so difficult, Boston said the swimmers that make it to state have a good chance at scoring points at state.
“We have one, maybe two swimmers seeded outside the top 16,” said Boston, “and they are No. 17.”
The top 16 finishes earn points.
Last year, Lake Conference teams finished one, two, three and four.
Question: Will that happen again?
“For sure,” said the coach, “and we wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Eden Prairie’s goal is to place in the top three.
The state met is scheduled for Thursday (today) through Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus. Diving preliminaries are set for Thursday, swimming preliminaries on Friday. Swim and dive finals are scheduled for Saturday. Class AA sessions begin at 6 p.m.