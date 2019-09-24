Back on Sept. 5, the Eden Prairie High School boys soccer team fell 3-2 to No. 1-ranked Edina.
On Saturday, the 12-0 Hornets defeated Eden Prairie 1-0.
The lone goal was the fewest goals an Edina team has scored all season.
“We played much better this time around,” said Eden Prairie coach Rob St. Clair, when comparing Edina games, “but they're better now, too.
“They're really fast,” he adds, “They move the ball, they're unselfish and yet on Saturday, they needed a beautiful goal to beat us 1-0.”
St. Clair then complimented his goal keeper.
“Carson Bell has been excellent,” he said. “We're a confident team when he's back there. On Saturday, he made several great saves.”
The Edina keeper?
“He might be the best goalie in the state,” said St. Clair. “He cleans up a lot of chances because he's so big and athletic. Saturday, he took a lot of balls out of the air.”
If the two teams meet for a third time this season, the meeting will take place in the section tournament.
“I hope we see them again,” said the coach.
What could make a third time the charm?
“It's pretty simple,” said St. Clair. “We need to create more scoring opportunities.”
Workmanlike
On Thursday, Sept. 19, Eden Prairie blanked Buffalo 4-0.
“We took care of business,” said St. Clair.
Luke Hernandez scored off an assist from Tyler Beaupre; Beaupre scored off a cross from Simon Vergara; Beaupre scored off an assist from Carver Magnani and Magnani scored unassisted.
“We did what we needed to do,” said St. Clair.
The win, coupled with the Edina loss, tagged Eden Prairie on a 7-3-1 overall record, 5-3-0 in the Lake Conference.
Eden Prairie has two weeks (five games) remaining in its regular season.
“Every game is big,” said St. Clair, “but games against section teams carry double the weight.”
On Thursday, Eden Prairie plays at section/conference foe Minnetonka.
Next Tuesday, Eden Prairie hosts another section team in Bloomington Jefferson.
Section play begins on Tuesday, Oct. 8.