The Eden Prairie High School girls and boys soccer teams, each seeded No. 4, won Section 2AA quarterfinal matches on Tuesday.
The Eden Prairie boys team, opting to play its first-round game on the road, defeated No. 5 seeded Bloomington Jefferson by a score of 4-0.
Midfielder Luke Hernandez counted a first-half hat trick. Simon Vergara added a second-half goal.
As a reward, Eden Prairie travels to Edina to play the top-seeded Hornets in Thursday's (today's) semifinals.
Edina defeated Eden Prairie by scores of 3-2 and 1-0 during the regular season.
Third time is the charm?
Girls win 1-0
On Tuesday, the No. 4 seeded Eden Prairie girls defeated No. 5-seeded Prior Lake by a score of 1-0.
Leah Engh scored the game's only goal at the 41-minute mark.
Like the Eden Prairie boys team, the Eden Prairie girls travel to Edina to face the top-seeded Hornets in the Section 2AA semifinals.
Edina defeated Eden Prairie 1-0 and 3-0 during the regular season.
Eden Prairie vs. Edina Part III is scheduled for Thursday (today) at 5 p.m. at the Edina Community Center.