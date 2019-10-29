On Friday, the perfect storm crossed the Prairie and crushed a gathering of Tornadoes.
The No. 2-seeded Eden Prairie High School football team opened Class 6A Tournament play Friday with a 62-24 victory over the No. 7-seeded Anoka Tornadoes.
The combined 86 points was the most points in an Eden Prairie football game since, well?
“I don't know,” said Eden Prairie coach Mike Grant, “never probably.”
Eden Prairie led 42-0 at halftime.
In the first half, the Eagles used 10 different running backs and threw just three passes.
“It's nice to not have to play our starters the who game,” said Grant, “and it's nice to get a lot of kids some playing time.”
Eden Prairie set the tone by scoring four first-quarter touchdowns: Israel Mondragon, subbing for an injured Johnny Hartle, opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run; Cade Kramer caught a 20-yard scoring pass form David Warren-Mitchell; Kramer scored on a 16-yard reverse and Cheo Trotter, a defensive lineman turned bruising fullback, scored from seven yards out.
After the end-of-the-first-quarter whistle had sounded, Eden Prairie tacked on two more first-half scores.
Sam Thomas scored on an 11-yard run and Malik Mitchell caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jack Hedlund.
Experience
Eden Prairie used the second half to get its twos, threes and fours playoff playing time. The Eagles subbed backs, linemen and special teams units, kickers included.
Anoka kept it starters in and scored three touchdowns and converted three two-point conversions.
It also tried three onside kicks.
Not only did Eden Prairie recover all three, but the Eagles’ Leif Benson caught one of the kicks on a big hop and housed it, untouched, for a 50-yard touchdown.
Sean Inthisan added two 2-yard touchdowns.
Jackson Burke nailed Eden Prairie’s only punt, counting 33 yards on only his second varsity punt of the season.
Final score: Eden Prairie 62, Anoka 24 (the Tornadoes scored 16 points in the fourth quarter).
Numbers
Inthisan had the Eagles’ busiest day, running eight times for 28 yards and two touchdowns.
Javon Palmer-Pruitt finished 6-66, Mondragon 5-59 and one score, Bryson Brettin 4-36, Preston Dorsey 4-16 and Ernesto Sanchez 5-11.
“Issy (Mondragon) ran well,” said Grant, “and Palmer-Pruitt ran really hard. It wasn't the toughest line we've faced all season, but I thought our offensive line did a good job blocking.”
Eden Prairie rushed for 354 yards. Anoka counted 107 yards of rushing.
The Eagles (Warren-Mitchell, Hedlund and Andrew Cornelius) combined to throw three passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
With its win, Eden Prairie advances to the second round where it hosts No. 3-seeded Rosemount, 35-21 winners over White Bear Lake.
“They're 6-3,” said Grant, of facing the Irish. “They're the only team to beat South (Lakeville South) and they played Champlin Park pretty tough.
“I don't think they'll win a state championship,” added Grant, “but they're good enough to beat us.”
Rosemount started the season as a pass-heavy team, targeting University of Minnesota commit Jonathan Mann.
Since, they've transitioned to running team.
In last week's 35-21 win over White Bear Lake, leading rusher Christian Graske ran for five touchdowns.
Eden Prairie vs. Rosemount is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.