If, as they say, good things come in threes, the Eden Prairie High School girls swim and dive team is doing the saying.
Saturday, Eden Prairie met a goal it had set at the beginning of the season, placing in the top-3 at the MSHSL Class AA state meet.
Mission accomplished.
Eden Prairie counted a third-best 205 points. Defending champion Edina defended its title with a meet-best 344 points. Minnetonka placed second with 305 points. Wayzata finished fourth with 189 points.
Note: Just like last year, Lake Conference teams finished one, two, three and four.
And?
All three Eden Prairie relay teams placed in top-3 for the first time since, maybe ever.
Eden Prairie’s 200-medley relay -- Katelyn Pennell, Chloe Skogg, Kylie Rydland and Grace Logue – finished second with a school-record time of 1:43.53.
Eden Prairie’s 200 freestyle relay finished third, its finals time of 1:35.74 coming in just 0.09 seconds off a school record. Its 400 freestyle relay would also finish third (3:30.19).
Note: Lake teams finished one, two and three an all three relays.
And?
Eden Prairie counted three individual top-3 finishes. Pennell and Skogg finished one and two in the 100 backstroke, counting 54.30 and 54.94. Rydland finished third in the 100 breaststroke, counting 1:03.75.
Three cheers for Eden Prairie.