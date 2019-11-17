Third place

The Eden Prairie High School girls swim and dive placed team placed third at Saturday's Class AA state meet, slipping past Wayzata, last year's third-place team, by a score of 205-189. Edina (344) and Minnetonka (305) finished one and two.

If, as they say, good things come in threes, the Eden Prairie High School girls swim and dive team is doing the saying.

Saturday, Eden Prairie met a goal it had set at the beginning of the season, placing in the top-3 at the MSHSL Class AA state meet.

Mission accomplished.

Eden Prairie counted a third-best 205 points. Defending champion Edina defended its title with a meet-best 344 points. Minnetonka placed second with 305 points. Wayzata finished fourth with 189 points.

Note: Just like last year, Lake Conference teams finished one, two, three and four.

And?

All three Eden Prairie relay teams placed in top-3 for the first time since, maybe ever.

Eden Prairie’s 200-medley relay -- Katelyn Pennell, Chloe Skogg, Kylie Rydland and Grace Logue – finished second with a school-record time of 1:43.53.

Eden Prairie’s 200 freestyle relay finished third, its finals time of 1:35.74 coming in just 0.09 seconds off a school record. Its 400 freestyle relay would also finish third (3:30.19).

Note: Lake teams finished one, two and three an all three relays.

And?

Eden Prairie counted three individual top-3 finishes. Pennell and Skogg finished one and two in the 100 backstroke, counting 54.30 and 54.94. Rydland finished third in the 100 breaststroke, counting 1:03.75.

Three cheers for Eden Prairie.

