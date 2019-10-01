Like Eden Prairie coach Kelly Boston said, “the best teams in the state live in the Lake Conference and on Thursday, one came to visit.”
On Thursday, the No. 3-ranked Eden Prairie High School swim and dive team hosted No. 2-ranked Minnetonka.
While Minnetonka has more depth, the top ends of both teams are fairly similar.
“They've seen us when we've been rested and they've seen us when we're tired,” said Boston. “It's not always the same.”
On Thursday, Eden Prairie was tired.
“We've been training really hard,” said the coach. “but you just have to plow through it. In two weeks, our first group starts to taper.”
On Thursday, Minnetonka defeated Eden Prairie 96-85.
“We had a bunch really, really good swims,” said the coach.
Eden Prairie (Chloe Skogg, Kylie Rydland, Katelyn Pennell and Faith Larsen) opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, edging Minnetonka 1:47.94-1:48.99.
Eden Prairie's B medley team finished third (1:52.55).
Two events later, Eden Prairie's Adrienne Peterson won the 200 individual medley, clocking 2:10.35. Minnetonka's JoJo Jorgenson finished second with a 2:10.50.
“A great race,” said Boston.
The closest race of the meet might have been 50 freestyle, where four swimmers finished 0.26 seconds apart. Minnetonka's Regan Miller finished first (24.83). Larsen finished second (24.94), Eden Prairie's Lorelei Schwab third (25.05) and Minnetonka's Rachel Shelstad fourth (25.09).
Other close races include Schwab touching out Minnetonka's Nadia Helm for third-place in the 100 freestyle 54.59-54.60; Minnetonka's Kat Sisombath edging Peterson for third-place in the 100 backstroke 59.69- 59.76 and Minnetonka's Raili Peterson nipping Eden Prairie's Brianna Thornton in the diving competition 183.85-183.00.
Pennell won the backstroke event, counting 58.49.
Next
Eden Prairie hosts Breck on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, Eden Prairie competes in the Minnetonka Junior Varsity Invitational.
Next Saturday, Eden Prairie participates in the Section 2AA True Team Meet.