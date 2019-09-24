Eden Prairie coach Kelly Boston received an email from the Saint Michael-Albertville girls swim and dive coach after her Eagles had defeated the Knights 103-75 in a Lake Conference dual last Thursday.
“She said it was the most fun Lake Conference meet they've had all season,” said Boston. “She said the atmosphere was amazing.”
On Saturday, Eden Prairie competed in the Maroon and Gold Invitational.
“I'll tell you one thing,” said Boston. “Our team was the most excited and enthusiastic team at the meet. The last relay didn't take place until 9:30 p.m., and they were still going strong.”
Question: Was Eden Prairie cheering for a first-place finish?
“The girls were cheering for each other,” said Boston. “They were swimming really well and having lots of fun.”
Minnetonka, ranked No. 2 in the most recent MSHSCA poll, finished first with 552.5 points. No. 3-ranked Eden Prairie finished second with 514 points. No. 4-ranked Stillwater (322), No. 1-ranked Edina (315) and No. 8-ranked (Class A) Breck (167.5) finished three, four and five.
“Teams were missing people,” said Boston. “We're all dealing with sickness and Edina had its Homecoming.”
Still, Saturday's meet featured one great, read fast, race after another.
“It's becoming progressively harder to make our section team,” said Boston. “We have a lot of top-end swimmers and they're swimming really, really well.
“I can tell you what it (section team) is going to look like today,” she added, “but I don't know what it's going to be three weeks from now.”
Eden Prairie has depth at both backstroke and breaststroke. It also has three really fast relays.
Fast check
Eden Prairie (Chloe Skogg, Ashley Plantenberg, Katelyn Pennell and Faith Larsen) opened Saturday's meet by winning the 200 medley relay (1:48.64).
Eden Prairie's B and C relays finished fourth and eighth.
Adrienne Peterson followed with a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley.
“She went under 10,” said Boston. “That's a great in-season swim.”
Peterson counted a 2:09.91. The state standard is 2:10.28.
Larsen and Lorelei Schwab finished four (24.79) and five (24.85) in the 50 freestyle.
Brianna Thornton finished second in the diving competition (187.50).
Pennell finished fourth in the 100 butterfly (59.75).
Schwab finished fourth in the 100 freestyle (53.80).
Depth
In a show of depth, Eden Prairie swimmers finished one (Pennell, 57.21), two (Skogg, 58.02) and five (Peterson, 59.43) in the 100 backstroke.
One event later, Eden Prairie swimmers finished three (Plantenberg, 1:09.57), four (Ella Drewes, 1:09.57) and six (Esmae O'Gorman, 1:10.21) in the 100 breaststroke.
Note: No. 1-seeded Kylie Rydland, Eden Prairie's fastest breaststroke swimmer, missed the meet because of an illness.
And?
“Ella (Drewes) went 1:09,” said Boston, “and she's an eighth-grader.”
Eden Prairie's A and B 200 freestyle relays finished two (1:38.96) and six (1:43.03), its 400 freestyle A and B relays three (3:37.49) and six (3:45.14).