A week ago Saturday, the Eden Prairie High School girls swim and dive team finished a strong second at the Section 2AA True Team Meet.
The Eagles had no desire to move on to the True Team State Meet.
“You have to declare before True Team sections,” said Eden Prairie coach Kelly Boston. “We didn't want to go.”
Eden Prairie's decision is end its regular season at the True Team Section Meet was an Eden Prairie decision.
“We named our section team the following Monday,” said Boston. “Now, we're focusing on the end of the season.”
To be sure, making Eden Prairie's section team was no easy task.
“We're deeper than we've been,” said Boston.
As an example, the coach talked of the 100 backstroke.
“When you return first-and second-place finishes, it doesn't leave you with many open spots,” said Boston.
Last year's Eagles advanced four 200 individual medley swimmers to the state meet. All four returned this year.
Breaststroke and the 50 freestyle were also events where Eden Prairie had lots of options but few openings.
And?
“We have two medley relays that could probably finish in the top five at state,” said Boston, “but it's a bummer when you have to leave four swimmers on the bench.”
At the section meet, teams can only enter one relay.
2AA True Team
In spite of not suiting (wearing fast suits) for the True Team Section 2AA Meet, Eden Prairie held its own.
“It's not apples to apples,” said Boston, of competing against suited swimmers, “but we did OK.”
Eden Prairie's “OK” included finishing two and three in the 200 medley relay; three (Mallory Miller, 2:13.43)) and four (Kylie Rydland, 2:14.03) in the 200 individual medley; two (Faith Larsen, 25.03) and five (Lorelei Schwab, 25.20) in the 50 freestyle; five (Katelyn Pennell, 1:01.47) in the 100 butterfly; four (Larsen, 54.40) in the 100 freestyle; two (Miller, 5:16.13) and five (Katelyn Thornton, 5:29.97) in the 500 freestyle; three in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.25), one (Pennell, 58.89) and two (Chloe Skogg, 59.62) in the 100 backstroke; two (Rydland, 1:06.54), three (Ashley Plantenberg, 1:08.72) and four (Ella Drewes, 1:10.28) in the 100 breaststroke and four in the 400 freestyle relay (3:43.86).
Brianna Thornton finished third in diving, counting 304.55.
Minnetonka, the eventual True Team state champion, won the True Team Section 2AA Meet, counting a meet-best 776 points. Eden Prairie (647), Prior Lake (440) and Shakopee (175) finished two, three and four.
Own it
With two weeks to go before the all-important Section 2AA Meet (Nov. 6-8, at the Eden Prairie Aquatics Center), Eden Prairie is laser focused on Eden Prairie.
“We're putting our swimmers in the best positions to make state,” said Boston. “The goal is to get as many as we can.”
Question: Who does Boston consider state favorites?
“I don't worry about that, as things can shift at this time of the year,” she said. “We'll put our best lineup out there, and see what we have.”
Note: At last year's state meet, Lake Conference teams finished one (Edina), two (Minnetonka), three (Wayzata) and four (Eden Prairie).