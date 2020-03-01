Five Southwest Metro swim teams (Edina, Chaska/Chanhassen, Minnetonka, Wayzata and Eden Prairie) placed in the top-5 at Saturday’s Class AA state swim meet. Four of these schools (Edina, Minnetonka, Wayzata and Eden Prairie) hail from the Lake Conference, three from Section 2AA (Chaska/Chanhassen, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie).
Wow!
For fifth-place Eden Prairie, it was its 11th consecutive top-5 finish.
Wowzer!
Edina won the team competition, posting a meet-best 323 points. Chaska/Chanhassen finished runner-up with 217.5 points. Minnetonka (195), Wayzata (181) and Eden Prairie (172) finished three, four and five.
Individuals
Soren Dunn not only counted Eden Prairie’s best swims, but two of the meet’s best swims.
Dunn won both sprint races.
In the 50-freestyle, the second-seeded Dunn, edged Chaska/Chanhassen’s Evan Bock 20.67 – 20.91. In the 100-yard freestyle, he beat second-place Grafton Parlette (Rochester Century) 45.10 – 45.95.
Dunn was one three swimmers to win two events. In both of his races, his finals times were faster than his seeded times.
Alex Deng counted two runner-up finishes. He finished second to Bock in the 100 butterfly 48.86 – 49.91. He’d also finish second to St. Louis Park’s Hayden Zheng in the 100 breaststroke 54.52 – 55.07.
Note: Three Automatic All-American and two All-American Consideration finishes made the 100 breaststroke the most competitive event of the meet.
Jake Derouin would also place in the finals, counting a personal best time and sixth-place finish (4:36.99) in the 500 freestyle.
Gus Marin and Carter Doolittle would also score individual points. Marin finished ninth in the 200 freestyle (1:44.51), Doolittle 13th in the 100 freestyle (47.92).
Relays
Eden Prairie’s 4D team (Doolittle, Derouin, Deng and Dunn) finished third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:06.56). Its 200 freestyle relay (Doolittle, Derouin, Wilson Ellis and Dunn) finished fifth (1:26.56), its 200 medley relay (Naren Nandylal, Deng, Yash Salunke and Doolittle) 11th (1:36.71).