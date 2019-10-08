During the third week of September, the Eden Prairie High School girls tennis team fell 6-1 to Shakopee.
Never mind that four of Shakopee's four wins went three sets.
Not only did Eden Prairie think it was better than that, it thought it was better than Shakopee.
And?
After the regular season had ended, Shakopee had been awarded the Section 2AA north subsection's No. 4 seed. Eden Prairie was seeded No. 5, meaning the two teams would meet in the first round of the section tournament.
The buildup was crazy, and wet.
Rains moved Tuesday's match to Wednesday. Rains then moved Wednesday's match to Thursday.
On Thursday, Eden Prairie beat Shakopee 4-3.
The Eagles counted wins at No. 1 singles (Niyathi Bhupatiraju – 6-2, 7-5), No. 2 singles (Annika Anderson – 3-6, 6-2, 6-1), No. 4 singles (Carmela Pittaluga – 6-2, 7-6, 6-0) and No. 3 doubles (Haley Magnani/Karalyn Trebilcock – 5-7, 6-3, 6-2).
What gives?
The short answer is that Eden Prairie flipped three three-set losses.
When Eden Prairie fell 6-1 to Shakopee in September, the Eagles won at No. 1 doubles (Bhupatiraju/Madison Magnani), but that was it.
Anderson, playing No. 2 singles, fell 4-6, 6-4, 4-6. Pittaluga, playing No. 4 singles, lost 5-7, 7-5, 0-1. Haley Magnani/Sravanti Vadrevu, playing No. 3 doubles, lost 3-6, 6-2, 2-6.
On Thursday, Eden Prairie turned those three three-set losses into three three-set wins.
On Friday, Eden Prairie's section run ended in a 7-0 loss to No. 1-seeded/No. 2-ranked Minnetonka.
When the two teams met in September, the Skippers beat the Eagles 6-1.
Not much changed when they met on Friday.
Section 2AA north subsection individual singles and doubles play begins Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Section 2AA singles and doubles finals are set for Tuesday at Gustavus.