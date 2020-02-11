Eden Prairie coach Tom Gruhlke didn't wait until Tuesday's seeding meeting to start preparing for Friday's Section 6AAA Tournament.
“I think we're the No. 3 seed,” he said. “Waconia will be No. 1, Minnetonka No. 2. After that, I couldn't even guess.”
During the regular season, Minnetonka defeated Eden Prairie 39-22.
“If we get Minnetonka in the semis,” said Gruhlke, “we're going to need to win the flip to get matchups.
“Somehow, we need to get to seven wins,” he added. “We'll also have to win the bonus-points battle, which means staying off our backs and not getting pinned.”
Eden Prairie won five matches when it fell to Minnetonka.
“We need to flip a couple spots,” said the coach.
Gruhlke said this and mentioned Jax Surprise's match at 113.
“That match is huge,” he said. “They beat us in overtime the first time. If we can get that one, we'll have early momentum.”
Terrae Dunn and Jacory Bates won at 126 and 132, but not by enough.
“They need to get us two more team points,” said Gruhlke.
There's another way.
“We got pinned at 145,” he said. “If we can keep that from happening, we can take points away.”
Waconia?
“They're tougher than nails,” said Gruhlke. “Somehow, you've got to get to seven.
“I can see us getting five,” he added, “but seven is a tall order.”
Future
After talking about a potential Eden Prairie vs. Minnetonka rematch, the coach switched gears.
“We had three guys at the ninth-grade state tournament,” he said, “including one state champion. That's awesome.”
Eighth-grader Will Sather, bumping up to heavyweight, won a state title.
“He pinned his way through the tournament,” said Gruhlke. “It's not A, AA and AAA, it's all one field. It's like it used to be,” he added. “You go through districts to get to regions and then regions to get to state. Will hammered his way through all of it. He's legit.”
Ninth-grader Tommy Pederson, wrestling at 160 pounds, finished 2-2.
“He got to the match where he would've placed,” said Gruhlke, “not bad for a first-year wrestler.”
Eighth-grader Will Diana finished 0-2, counting losses of 1-0 and 4-2.
“He had a tough draw,” said Gruhlke, “and 138 might have been the toughest division in the tournament.”
Now
Eden Prairie heads into Friday's Section 6AAA Tournament with nine wrestlers with .500 records or better.
Dunn is 34-7, Bryce Dagel 27-5, Bates 27-11, Sather 22-8, Tanner Swanson 12-9, Surprise 10-6, Sam Fuchs 16-14, Jordan Todd 15-11 and Diana 16-16.
Friday's tournament, at Minnetonka High School, is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals are expected to start at 7 p.m., finals at 8:45 p.m.