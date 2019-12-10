Since you can only make one first impression, the Eden Prairie High School wrestling team made it count on Thursday, winning two of its first three matches of the season.
Eden Prairie defeated Minneapolis Southwest (66-6) and Centennial (50-27) before falling to section-favorite Waconia 60-14.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie placed third at the Edina Invitational.
“The guys brought me along pretty fast,” said Eden Prairie coach Tom Gruhlke. “Not only do we have some talent, we have some great young talent.”
Gruhlke had been the head wrestling coach at Eden Prairie in 2012 and 2013. He returned this year just a couple weeks before the start of the season.
“We lost to Waconia because we don’t have enough experience in the upper weights,” said the coach. “Through 152, we ran with them.”
Waconia has the state’s No. 1-ranked wrestler at 160 pounds, No. 5 at 170, No. 8 at 195 and No. 1 at heavyweight.
Bryce Dagel and Jacory Bates are Eden Prairie’s only ranked wrestlers. Dagel is ranked No. 4 at 145, Bates No. 7 at 120.
“Against Waconia, we bumped Bryce up to 160, hoping he’d see their returning state champion (Tim Stapleton),” said Gruhlke, “but it didn’t happen, as they bumped up their entire lineup. It’s too bad, because it would have been a great match.”
Finish
While Eden Prairie took its lumps against Waconia, the Eagles' win over Centennial is an example of why Gruhlke is so high on his team's potential.
“With four weights to go, they had a chance to catch us,” said Gruhlke.
Sophomore Zach Gau won at 195 and then eighth-grader Will Sather won at 220.
“He (Sather) comes off the mat as if we were a junior or senior,” said Gruhlke.“There’s no ego. He’s a calm steady young man.”
3rd at Edina
On Saturday, Eden Prairie finished third at the Edina Invitational.
No. 8-ranked Farmington finished first, counting a team-best 207.5 points. Lake City finished second (176.5 points), Eden Prairie third (157.5 points) and Cannon Falls fourth (152 points.). The field included 12 teams.
Individually, Dagel won a tournament title at 152 pounds. Terrae Dunn and Sather finished runners-up at 126 and 220. Kaydin Morse finished third at 113, Jacory Bates, Will Diana, Sam Fuchs and Jordan Todd fourth at 132, 138, 160 and 170.
Three matches and one invitational in three days is a lot of intel.
“We had been shooting in the dark,” said Gruhlke, “but now we know what we can and can not do. Now is when the coaching starts.”
Eden returns to action on Thursday, with an away match at Buffalo.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie wrestles in the Chaska/Chanhassen Invitational (Chanhassen High School, 9 a.m. Start).