Before Friday’s Section 6AAA tournament, Eden Prairie wrestling coach Tom Gruhlke went over 14 different game plans.
One guy might need to win with a first-period fall, the next guy with a 6-minute decision. In some cases, guys were charged with staying off their backs (three points saved is three points earned).
“The guys knew their roles and what to expect,” said the coach.
Eden Prairie opened the tournament with a 58-15 win over Minneapolis South. It was quick and it was easy, the way Gruhlke had planned it.
The win set up a No. 2-seed Minnetonka vs. No. 3 seed Eden Prairie semifinal.
During the regular season, Minnetonka defeated Eden Prairie 39-22.
Friday’s outcome could be/would be different.
“I thought we could swing a couple matches,” said Gruhlke, “and we did. We were within an eyelash of going to the finals, it was that close.”
Eden Prairie opened the match by making a statement at 106 pounds.
“They majored us at 106 when we saw them during the regular season,” said Gruhlke, “but our seventh-grader (Zach Wiseman) kept it close. We were hoping he’d go six minutes and he got it to overtime. He lost the decision, but wrestled his tail off.”
Jax Surprise’s match at 113 pounds was the talk of the day.
“We were trailing 7-1 with one minute to go,” said Gruhlke. “Jax got an escape, a takedown, where he put the other guy on his back, and then a pin at 28 seconds.
“It was the pick me up we needed,” he added.
Will Diana would also step up, avenging a first-period pin during the regular season with an 11-6 decision.
At 195, Luc Bouchard wrestled the match of his career.
“He tied the match at 11-11 with five seconds left,” said the coach. “We were hoping to win it in overtime, but it just didn’t happen. He wrestled his heart out and gave it all he had.”
Eden Prairie wrestled the same way at 220 and heavyweight.
“We wrestled OK off and on during the regular season but never with the heart the guys wrestled with on Friday,” said Gruhlke. “They weren’t wrestling for themselves, they were wrestling for their teammates. It was fun to watch.”
Final score: Minnetonka 32, Eden Prairie 29.
Individuals
This week, Eden Prairie transitions from a team mentality to an individual one.
“It’s not the week for us to lay our heads and say the season is over,” said Gruhlke. “It’s a chance to go into the individual tournament on a high note. With a good week of practice, we have a solid shot at getting five to six guys to state.
“The rest of the guys,” he added, “have good chances at placing.”
When asked to assess the field, Gruhlke talked of wrestlers from Waconia and Minnetonka.
“Waconia, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie have the best shots at getting multiple kids to state,” he said. “The rest of the schools have some sprinklers.”
Edina High School will serve as the host site for Saturday’s Section 6AAA individual tournament. Matches begin at 8:30 a.m.