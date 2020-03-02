If being the best means seeing the best, Eden Prairie's Bryce Dagel had one heck of a view at this year's state tournament.
Dagel, wrestling at 145 pounds, fell 3-0 to the eventual state champion (Trey Kruse) in the Class AAA state semifinals.
“It was 0-0 at the end of the first period,” said Eden Prairie coach Tom Gruhlke. “He chose down to start the second period and the other guy road him for two minutes. That was the match.
“If he gets one, we probably get it to overtime,” he added. “When Bryce got down 1-0, he had to make something happen against a really good guy who is really good on his feet. He took a shot, but it wasn't there."
Dagel ended the tournament with 5-2 loss to Rosemount's Cade Sheehan in the third-place match.
“He lost to the No. 1 and No. 3 kids in the tournament,” said Gruhlke. “That's about the best you can wrestle, and Bryce was terrific.
Dagel, wrestling at 126 pounds, finished sixth last year.
The path eighth-grader Terrae Dunn (41-10) was tasked with following would be at least as tough.
“That weight class (126 pounds) was unbelievable,” said Gruhlke.
Dunn's first-round opponent was the runner-up from Section 2AAA.
But don't let that fool you, as New Prague's Joey Novak owned a 46-9 record.
Novak beat Dunn 7-1.
As a reward, Dunn would see Northfield's Chase Murphy (43-6) in a wrestleback match.
Dunn defeated Murphy 7-1.
Dunn's meet ended with an 8-4 loss to Anoka's Brendan Howes (42-8). A win would have put Dunn on the podium.
Jax Surprise, wrestling at 113 pounds, lost 8-6 overtime in the first round.
“We had the lead until the other kid rolled a 5-point gamby,” said Gruhlke, “That's a reversal and back points. Jax got it back to 6-6 but lost in overtime.
That's a match he needed to win,” he added. “The kid lost his next match and Jax was done.”
Jacory Bates, wrestling at 132 pounds, suffered a similar fate. Bates lost his first-round match (12-2) and then never got a second.
“He faced a tough kid and got beat,” said Gruhlke. “That happens.
“We thought the kid who beat Jacory had a good shot at winning his next one,” added Gruhlke. “He had it, but ran out of gas at the end.”
Jordan Todd, wrestling at 160 pounds, lost a pair of matches.
“He hurt his ankle at sections and wasn't very mobile,” said Gruhlke. “He lost to two really aggressive kids. He got injured at the wrong time and it hurt him.”
Next year
Todd was the only Eden Prairie senior at the state tournament.
“Our younger guys know what it feels like to step on a state-tournament mat,” said Gruhlke. “They know what it's about and they know what it takes.
“They're going to want to come back,” he added.
The coach does too.
“After 40 years, you'd think that candle would burn down,” said Gruhlke, “but it hasn't. Weigh-ins starting at 7 a.m. make for some long days, but I love every minute of it.
“The kids are dreaming about next year already,” he added. “I am too.”