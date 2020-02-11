The Eden Prairie High School Pom Squad walked away from the 2020 UDA National Dance Team Championships (Jan. 30-Feb. 2, in Orlando, Florida) with a sense of satisfaction, a newfound creative inspiration and a dogged determination.
“Our Pom routine performed in the preliminaries, semifinals and finals,” said Eden Prairie coach Krista Kronlokken. “They were perfect, exactly where they need to be, and we couldn’t be more proud.”
Eden Prairie’s Pom routine placed ninth in the small varsity division, one spot higher than it did last year.
“Baby steps,” added Kronlokken.
Eden Prairie’s jazz routine didn’t make it out of the preliminary round.
“That set a fire under the girls,” said Kronlokken. “They’re already thinking about ways to get better.”
The same could be said for Eden Prairie’s Pom team.
“They were talking about doing gymnastics over the summer,” said Kronlokken. “We did that when I was on the team. It helped develop new skills.
“Aerials and tip-ups,” she added.
Raise the bar
When asked about the teams to catch, Kronlokken said it’s a guessing game.
“The teams that are up there are pretty much the teams that are always up there,” she said. “Eden Prairie is one of those teams.”
So?
“You try new things and you try to get better,” said Kronlokken.
While this year’s Eden Prairie team graduates one senior, that doesn’t mean everyone comes back.
“They have to want to come back,” said Kronlokken, “and they have to make it through tryouts.”
Tryouts for the 2020-21 Pom Squad have been tentatively set for mid-March. Dates and times have not been finalized.