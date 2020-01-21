In facing No. 3-ranked Saint Michael-Albertville and No. 9-ranked Wayzata in back-to-back weeks, the Eden Prairie High School wrestling team just ran the Lake Conference gauntlet.
“We’re not at that place,” said Eden Prairie coach Tom Gruhlke. “We’re not as deep as they are and we don’t have their experience.”
Saint Michael-Albertville defeated Eden Prairie 73-6. Wayzata 60-16.
What Eden Prairie did have were moments.
“We lost two Wayzata matches at the buzzer,” said the coach.
One resulted in a six-point swing, the other nine points.
Against Wayzata, Eden Prairie counted wins from Terrae Dunn (126 pounds), Bryce Dagel (152) and Will Sather (220).
When asked about a couple of those moments, the coach mentions first-year wrestler Tommy Pederson.
“He made a move out of the bottom that scored five points,” he said. “We went over that shovel move on Monday and he pulled it off two days later. That’s impressive.”
Gruhlke then talked of Sather.
“He’s an eighth-grader who’s not the least bit bothered by going out against seniors,” said Gruhlke. “He’s got this fireman’s carry he’s altered that’s not only taking kids down, but putting them on their backs.”
Sather won his Wayzata match with a pin.
Lastly, Gruhlke talked of Jacory Bates, another ninth-grader.
“The Wayzata kid he lost to has a very good cradle,” he said. “That’s why I kept telling him to stay wide. He got rid of cradle and competed. We needed him to go six minutes and that’s what he did.”
Postponed
On Saturday, Eden Prairie was set to host its Eden Prairie Invitational.
Three teams canceled on Friday and another was sitting on the fence before Eden Prairie called it.
“It gets to the point where it becomes a quad,” said Gruhlke. “We haven’t rescheduled and I don’t think we can.”