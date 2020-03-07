The No. 2-seeded Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team opened Friday’s Section 2-4A championship at No. 1-seeded Chaska with a 14-3 run.
“Our start was huge,” said Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese. “They’re the ones that usually jump all over you. Today, it was us.”
Chaska called a timeout and worked its way to an 18-18 tie.
Eden Prairie answered with a 7-0 run.
In December, Chaska defeated Eden Prairie 70-57. At halftime, it led 39-12.
Friday’s Eden Prairie wasn’t that team. It was this team.
“We were confident from the start,” said Eden Prairie guard Destinee Bursch. “We had worked hard all week. We were ready.”
At halftime, Eden Prairie led 31-25.
State date
Chaska cut Eden Prairie’s lead to two points three different times in the second half, but never tied the game.
Eden Prairie would either get a stop, basket or both.
Chaska wasn’t used to this.
The Hawks, after all, had won their last 15 games. They were 24-4 on season.
On Friday, Eden Prairie answered every question.
“We knew every set they were going to run,” said guard Myra Moorjani. “Nothing surprised us.”
Moorjani caught herself.
“We even played some zone,” she said, “and Coach Wiese doesn’t do that.”
And?
Chaska made just 4 of its 24 three-point attempts.
Balance
Nneka Obiazor led Eden Prairie with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Moorjani added 15 points. More importantly, she hit 10 of 14 free throws.
Natalie Mazurek’s 13-point line included three three-pointers.
Nia Holloway added 11 points, Bursch nine points.
Eden Prairie’s most impressive statistic: The Eagles never trailed.
Mallory Heyer led Chaska with 23 points. Kaylee Van Eps added 14.
With its win, Eden Prairie advances to next week’s state tournament.
Seeding is scheduled for Saturday morning. Tournament play begins Wednesday, March 11, at Williams Arena.