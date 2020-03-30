Minnesota High School League Media Specialist John Millea posed the following question on Twitter: What's the single finest moment in your school's athletic history?
Having won 59 team titles, Eden Prairie High School sports teams have had lots of “finest moments.”
Finest of the finest? It depends on who and when you ask.
And?
Since you asked, here's Eden Prairie's five of a kind (descriptions were pulled from Eden Prairie News stories), agree to disagree:
No. 1
What: 2011 boys hockey title
Who: Eden Prairie defeated Duluth East
Why so fine? Kyle Rau scored the game-winning goal in triple overtime
Eden Prairie’s 3-2 triple-overtime victory in Saturday's (March 17, 2011) state championship game was one of those games that will be talked about for a long, long time. If you were there to witness it in person, you were lucky. If you weren’t, you were either wishing you could have been there, or, lied and said you were.
Greatest high school championship of all time?
“For us, it’s unbelievable,” said Eden Prairie head coach Lee Smith. “For Mike (Duluth East head coach Mike Randolph) and the Hounds, it’s disappointing.”
That cliche about big-time players making big-time plays rang true, time and time again.
Poetically, the game ended with the game’s biggest player making the game’s biggest play.
With the game pushing 81 minutes, it ended in a fraction of a second. The beginning of the end started with Curt Rau’s shot from the point and ended with twin brother Kyle sliding across the ice with stick extended, poking the loose puck toward the net. Before it crossed the goal line, however, it bounced off the post and then bounced off defenseman Andrew Kerr’s skate.
“It was worth the stitches,” said Kyle Rau, with a bloodied chin; “what a great way to end a high school career.”
The same could be said for his 12 senior teammates — what a great way to end their high school careers.
To be sure, this particular class might be the most storied/successful class in high school hockey history. Before wearing their Eagles sweaters, they won pee-wee and back-to-back Bantam titles. As high school players, they won a state championship as sophomores and then again as seniors.
No. 2
What: 2011 girls volleyball title
Who: Eden Prairie defeated Lakeville North
Why so fine? The underdog Eagles defeated the favored Panthers in five sets, winning the last one by a score of 22-20.
If there’s a stronger word than epic, let’s hear it. Heck, let’s use it.
Saturday (Nov. 12, 2011), the upstart Eden Prairie High School volleyball team — one website listed Eden Prairie’s chances of winning a state title as the seventh best of the eight teams participating — knocked off the defending state champion Lakeville North Panthers in the state championship match with a Herculean effort, winning 22-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18 and 22-20.
The story? The story isn’t that Eden Prairie won, its how they won. Consider: Saturday’s championship match featured 32 tie scores and 14 lead changes. The last set alone featured nine match points, seven by Eden Prairie.
“I don’t know,” said Eden Prairie’s Jamie Cairncross, of all of Eden Prairie’s chances, “I thought we had it in the bag and then I switched to being nervous and then I thought we had it in the bag again.”
Teammate Sarah Wilhite, easily Eden Prairie’s MVP, wasn’t so sure.
“It was hard keeping the negative thoughts from getting into my head,” she said.
In her next breath, she simply said, “but I believed in my teammates.”
“In my six years at Eden Prairie, I might have seen double-digit digs by four players maybe once,” said Eden Prairie coach Chad Becker. “This year, we had five players in double digits three different times and on our three biggest stages, against Hopkins in the section semifinals, against Wayzata in the sections finals and Lakeville North in the state finals.”
In Saturday’s match, Cairncross was credited with 29 digs, Ellen Piechowski with 21, Wilhite with 14, Maddie Reese with 11 and Anna Domalewski with 10.
Offensively, both teams fed their best players, again, again and again.
As a result, Wilhite would pace Eden Prairie with 33 kills. Lakeville North’s Alyssa Goehner answered with 34.
“It was like a heavyweight fight,” adds Becker.
Thrilla in Manila? How about extra, extra at Xcel?
No. 3
What: 2014 football title
Who: Eden Prairie defeated Totino-Grace
Why so fine? Eden Prairie stopped Totino-Grace's late 2-point conversion attempt to win 28-27
Question: Do members of the Eden Prairie High School football team know their school has a drama department?
Friday’s Class 6A big school state championship game was wrought with drama. There were comebacks, fourth-down successes, fourth-down failures, big plays and huge plays.
In the end, Eden Prairie defeated Totino-Grace 28-27, winning its fourth consecutive state title and the 10th state championship in head coach Mike Grant’s Eden Prairie tenure.
How did it all happen? Grant isn’t sure.
“An ability to hang in there,” he said, of Eden Prairie’s penchant for second-half rallies. “It’s happened two other times, so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised.”
The first half was all Totino-Grace as the Eagles turned three time-consuming drives into three touchdowns. The three drives combined for 32 plays, eating nearly 15 minutes of clock.
Eden Prairie scored once and went into the halftime intermission trailing 21-7.
The Eagles opened the second half with the ball at the Totino-Grace 36-yard line. Their first play went ahead nine yards and then back 10 because of a holding penalty. Four plays later, and on fourth-and-three, Will Rains would break through the line and sprint 57 yards for a touchdown.
Facing third-and-11 from the Eagles’ 19, Eden Prairie thought it scored the tying touchdown when Grantham Gillard, after a hand-off and a lateral, found Josh Lanaza in the back of the end zone. Eden Prairie’s jubilation, however, was erased with an ineligible-receiver-downfield penalty.
Two plays later, Eden Prairie would be left contemplating what to do on fourth-and-16 from the 24-yard line.
A play was called to throw the ball to Thaysen Clay, but when Clay was covered, Gillard found Blake Cashman near the right pylon. The defensive back, turned linebacker, turned wide receiver (turned New York Jet) went up and got the ball. The extra point tied the game at 21-21.
“Who goes 5-5 on fourth downs?” asks Grant, while acknowledging that any number of plays could have changed Friday’s outcome. “I guess we do.”
Eden Prairie would get the ball back at its own 21-yard line. The clock read 3:33. Would this be another championship drive?
Two plays into the drive, Rains found an edge and then raced 79 yards for Eden Prairie’s first lead of the game.
Rains, who had a fever of over 100 the day before and was hardly 100%, finished with his best game of the season, carrying the ball 26 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
“Just like my dad used to say,” adds Grant, “watch out for the guy who didn’t practice.”
Totino-Grace answered, scoring its first points of the second half with 1:39 remaining. Decision time: Kick to tie or go for the win? After timeouts by both teams, Totino-Grace snapped the ball. With Cashman in hot pursuit, Totino-Grace quarterback Lance Benick found his receiver at the goal line. Matt Carson arrived at the same time, knocking the receiver away from the goal line and the ball out of his hands.
Game over.
No. 4
What: 2015 girls lacrosse state title
Who: Eden Prairie defeated Lakeville South in triple overtime
Why so fine? Eden Prairie's title run included a pair of you'd-have-to-see-to-believe-it overtime victories
American author Og Mandino once wrote, “Failure can never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.”
Mandino must have been talking about the Eden Prairie High School girls lacrosse team and its incredible/unbelievable/unfathomable run to a state championship.
Eden Prairie won Saturday’s (June 13, 2015) state championship game, defeating Lakeville South 14-13 in double (triple?) overtime.
And that was the boring game.
The previous Thursday, Eden Prairie beat Stillwater 15-14 in overtime, scoring the tying goal (Sara Woodring) with one second left in regulation and then the winning goal (Brooke Lewis) with one second left in the first half of overtime.
With 39 seconds left in the game, Eden Prairie trailed 14-11.
In its win over Stillwater, Eden Prairie led only once, and that was after scoring the winning goal.
In Saturday’s win over Lakeville South, Eden Prairie never trailed.
Two different games, but an excitingly similar outcome.
“The first overtime game helped,” said co-head coach Beth Patterson. “We’d been tested, we’d figured it out and we knew what it takes to win in overtime. Been there, done that.”
In beating Stillwater, Eden Prairie’s Sara Woodring scored the tying goal on a hustle (grit?) play. With eight seconds remaining in regulation, she stick-checked the ball out of the Stillwater goalie’s stick, scooped it up and fired on an open net. She did all this in seven seconds.
The rest is hardly academic, as Brooke Lewis’ first goal was negated before being awarded an 8-meter shot, which she buried with one second remaining in the first half of overtime (neither team scored in the second three-minute overtime).
Eden Prairie tried a different tactic in Saturday’s overtime. Instead of trying to score right way, it hoped to score at the end of a long (three-minute) possession.
That strategy worked, until it didn’t (a turnover ended one possession). The good news, is that when Eden Prairie had the ball, Lakeville South didn’t.
When two three-minute overtimes can’t decide an outcome, the game moved to a three-minute “sudden victory” format.
Somehow (no one seems to remember how) Eden Prairie ended up with the ball near the start of the third three-minute overtime.
They settled, ran their offense, and then celebrated when it looked like Kelly Wolfe had scored the winning goal.
When a whistle, followed by an explanation, signaled no goal, Wolfe was granted an 8-meter shot.
The Eden Prairie junior buried it. Final score: Eden Prairie 14, Lakeville South 13.
No. 5
What: 2005 girls soccer title
Who: Eden Prairie defeated Woodbury in a shootout
Why so fine? After stopping back-to-back Woodbury spot kicks, Eden Prairie scored the game winner on its final attempt.
During halftime of the state finals, Wayne Harrison, head coach of the Eden Prairie High School girls soccer team, informed his players that they were going to abandon the three styles of play they were familiar with and instead play a style they had never seen before.
“It’s like a conductor asking the orchestra to play a piece they’ve never played before,” added Harrison
The result?
Eden Prairie overcame a 1-0 deficit, a 9-2 shot disadvantage, and a first half of soccer in which the defending champion Woodbury Royals played like defending champions and the upstart Eden Prairie Eagles played like a team that had never been there before (they hadn’t).
Without getting too technical, Eden Prairie switched from two strikers up front to three and finally, from a more traditional four-back attack to a more risky three-back.
“The goal,” said Harrison, “was to defend the ball further up the field.”
Harrison reasons that if the ball stays in your opponent’s end, good things happen. He was right as his Eagles opened the second half by not only dominating play, but by scoring what looked like the tying goal. Upon further review, however, the goal was disallowed because of an offsides call.
Harrison, who prefaces his take by saying he’s not normally one to question an official’s call, said, “There’s no way that was offsides. I’ve seen it on tape and it wasn’t even close. It was terrible call; just terrible.”
A few minutes later — two minutes and 10 seconds to be exact — Eden Prairie scored the tying goal (Lisa Kemp from Julie Rezac).
The game remained knotted at 1-1 after 80 minutes of play. A single 10-minute overtime didn’t change that, nor did a second.
The game moved to shootout, the method that soccer, and now hockey, uses when breaking ties.
Woodbury, losing the coin toss and forced to go first, scored on its first shot.
Kemp, Eden Prairie’s first shooter, hit the left post.
“I still wasn’t worried,” admits Harrison, “We had four good shooters to go and we had Tanya (Tanya Hall) in goal.”
Jennifer Riggs, Eden Prairie’s second shooter, put the Eagles on the board.
Momentum would start to turn when Hall stopped Woodbury’s third attempt. Brittany Bolstad tied the shootout at 2-2 on the Eagles’ third shot.
Hall made a spectacular save on Woodbury’s fourth attempt by blocking the shot with her fists. “Fantastic,” said Harrison; “without a doubt, the play of the game.”
Megan McCoy scored, giving the Eagles a 3-2 lead.
Woodbury scored on its last attempt, leaving the game in the hands (right foot?) of Rezac.
When asked if she was nervous, Rezac only smiled.
“I picked fifth,” she adds.
Rezac was smiling because her kick was unstoppable. “I knew it was going in,” said Hall. “She makes all her penalty kicks.”
Rezac said just the opposite about Hall.
“We practice penalty kicks all the time,” she said, “and at practice, she stops everything.”
As for Harrison, he never saw the winning goal.
“I had my eyes closed while I was holding Meghan Dodds’ hand when we scored the winning goal against Jefferson in overtime,” remembers Harrison “You know me, I thought I should do it again.”