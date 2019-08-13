With the official starts to fall practices on Monday, hundreds of Eden Prairie High School athletes took their first steps to fall competition.
Drilling fundamentals ruled the day.
New to the Lake Conference this year is Buffalo and St. Michael-Albertville, meaning meaningful competition starts earlier this year, before Labor Day for most teams.
The Eden Prairie girls tennis team is first to play, with a varsity match scheduled for next Monday. Eden Prairie’s swimming and volleyball teams host home meets/matches next Thursday.
The Eden Prairie football team opens its season on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Roseville. It plays its home opener on Friday, Sept. 6, against Woodbury.
For a complete list of fall schedules, go to lakeconference.org.