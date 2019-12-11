The Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team climbed above the .500 mark on Tuesday, beating section foe Chanhassen 89-40.
Eden Prairie opened the game with an 18-0 run.
Molly Lenz finished with a career game, scoring 24 points (9-16 from the field and 4-10 from behind the 3-point arc), grabbing four rebounds and dishing three assists. Natalie Mazurek added 12 points, Nia Holloway 10, Allison Miranda and Ashley Fritz seven apiece.
The win lifted Eden Prairie's record to 3-2.
On Friday, Eden Prairie travels to Chaska to play what could be the Eagles' most important regular-season game of the year.
Like Eden Prairie, Chaska is 3-2, and like Eden Prairie, the Hawks have section-title aspirations.
Chaska is 2-1 against Section 2-4A teams, Eden Prairie is 2-0.
Friday's game, at Chaska High School, begins at 7 p.m.