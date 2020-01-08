Ellen Wiese, head coach of the Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team, talked of the importance of playing well against Minnetonka and Edina.
“As both conference and section games, they carry extra weight,” she said. “If we lose to Minnetonka, it's like going 0-2.”
On Tuesday, Eden Prairie hosted Minnetonka.
The Eagles played well.
At halftime, they led 43-22.
While Eden Prairie didn't play as well in the second half, Minnetonka outscored Eden Prairie 40-32, it didn't matter.
Final score: Eden Prairie 75, Minnetonka 62.
The key to Eden Prairie's success was its ability to put the ball in the basket. Duh?
As a team, Eden Prairie would shoot 50 percent (30-60).
From the behind the three-point arc, Eden Prairie made good on 8-11 attempts (73 percent). Allison Miranda went 3-3, Molly Lenz 2-2.
Nneka Obiazor led Eden Prairie with 24 points. Natalie Mazurek added 23.
And?
Eden Prairie counted 20 assists.
Tuesday's win lifted Eden Prairie's overall record to 6-5. More importantly, it improved it record against Section 2-4A teams to 3-1.
Eden Prairie returns to action Wednesday (today), with a home game against Woodbury. Friday, Eden Prairie plays at Wayzata.