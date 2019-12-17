Destinee Bursch, who transferred from Chaska to Eden Prairie over the summer, was greeted with a chorus of boos when she took to the floor at Chaska High School last Friday.
It would get uglier.
“I was shocked, disgusted and appalled at how they treated Destinee,” said Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese. “It was a horrible experience.
“She’s a tough kid,” she added, “but she shouldn’t have to be that tough.”
Eden Prairie was rattled, and Wiese won’t apologize for that.
“It was so disgusting that none of us could function,” she said. “If that’s what it takes to win, you can have it.”
Chaska led 39-12 at halftime.
While Eden Prairie would outscore the Hawks 45-31 in the second half, the game was already lost.
Final score: Chaska 70, Eden Prairie 57.
Eden Prairie is scheduled to return to play on Friday with an away game at Lakeville North.
“We have four days to practice,” said Wiese. “I usually don’t like that during this time of the season, but we need it. We need to change the narrative.”
Big win
On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Eden Prairie defeated Chanhassen 87-40.
Molly Lenz counted a career game, scoring 24 points (9-16 from the field and 4-10 from behind the 3-point arc), grabbing four rebounds and dishing three assists. Natalie Mazurek added 12 points, Nia Holloway 10, Allison Miranda and Ashley Fritz seven apiece.
The victory was Eden Prairie’s second in a row against a section opponent.
Section race
While it’s only December, teams are already thinking about the end-of-the-season section tournament, seeding in particular.
Shakopee, who owns a win over Chaska, is 1-0 against section teams. Chaska is 3-1, Eden Prairie 2-1 Edina 1-1 and Minnetonka 0-1.
Shakopee, Chaska and Minnetonka own 4-2 overall records. Eden Prairie and Edina are 3-3.
Eden Prairie plays at Lakeville North on Friday. After Christmas, they play in the Park Center Invitational (Dec. 27-28). At 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, Eden Prairie plays Champlin Park. On Saturday, Dec. 28, Eden Prairie meets St. Louis Park (time has yet to be determined).