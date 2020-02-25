A week ago Friday, the Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team upset then No. 5-ranked Stillwater by a score of 77-74.
On Friday, No. 10-ranked Eden Prairie fell 73-54 to No. 7-ranked Saint Michael-Albertville.
A week ago Saturday, Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese would have argued for Section 2-4A’s top seed. The Eagles, after all, had wins over Rosemount, who was ranked No. 3 at the time, Wayzata, who was ranked No. 2 at the time, and Stillwater.
Eden Prairie’s effort against Saint Michael-Albertville changed all that.
“I went into Saturday’s seeding meeting and argued for the No. 2,” said Wiese. “Every team but one agreed with me.”
On Saturday, Chaska was awarded Section 2AA’s top seed. Eden Prairie was awarded the No. 2, Minnetonka No. 3, Shakopee No. 4, Edina No. 5, Prior Lake No. 6, Chanhassen No. 7 and Bloomington Jefferson No. 8.
Wiese’s reaction was tempered.
“We can beat anyone, like we’ve shown,” she said, “and we can lose to anyone, like we’ve shown.
“This team continues to humble me,” she added. “I wish I could say that if we do this and the other team does that, we’ll be very good. Or, if we do this and that, we're not going to be very good. I haven’t figured it out.”
On Wednesday, Eden Prairie was scheduled to open Section 2-4A play with a home game against Chanhassen.
During the regular season, the Eagles beat the Storm 87-40.
“It was early,” said Wiese, “and they were without their best player. They’re a completely different team and what happened way back in December doesn’t matter.
“There’s nothing we can take away from that game,” she added. “They’re a different team and they play a different way.”
Ditto for Eden Prairie.
Doubt it? Look at how Eden Prairie played in wins over Rosemount, Wayzata and Stillwater, and then look back at how Eden Prairie played on Friday.
Wednesday's Eden Prairie vs. Chanhassen winner advances to Saturday's semifinals. Highest remaining 2AA seed hosts both semifinal games.
The Section 2AA championship game is set for Friday, March 6.