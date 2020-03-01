Saturday’s Section 2-4A semifinal between the No. 2-seeded Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team and No. 3-seeded Minnetonka featured a contrast of strategy.
Eden Prairie wanted to pound the ball inside and Minnetonka wanted to shoot threes.
Both were successful.
Eden Prairie led 38-35 at halftime, in part, because Minnetonka didn’t have answers to Nneka Obiazor and Natalie Mazurek.
Minnetonka kept it close, in part, because it made shots from behind the arc.
Minnetonka opened the second half with a three-pointer and knotted the game at 38-38.
Four minutes later, the game was tied 44-44.
That’s when Nia Holloway took over. The 6-1 sophomore made plays on both ends of the court. Her energy forced steals, her athleticism put her in position to rebound and she made baskets.
With five minutes remaining, Eden Prairie led 62-55.
With three minutes left, the Skippers trailed 66-60. Minnetonka wouldn’t get any closer.
Final score: Eden Prairie 79, Minnetonka 72.
Underrated statistic: Eden Prairie missed but one free throw.
Mazurek led Eden Prairie with 19 points. Holloway added 16, Obiazor 15. Guards Destinee Bursch and Molly Lenz counted nine apiece.
Sophie Haydon led Minnetonka with 22 points. Desiree Ware and Ellah Durke added 14 apiece.
Minnetonka key statistic: The Skippers made nine three-pointers.
Next
On Friday, Eden Prairie and top-seeded Chaska meet in the Section 2-4A championship game. On Saturday, Chaska defeated No. 4-seeded Shakopee 67-48.
Chaska defeated Eden Prairie during the regular season 70-57.
Friday’s game, at Chaska High School, is set for 7 p.m.