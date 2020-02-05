Two weeks ago, the Eden Prairie High School girls basketball team signed off on its first signature win of the season following a 53-38 victory over then No. 3-ranked Rosemount.
A week ago, Eden Prairie readied its pen, but put it away in a heartbreaking 67-65 loss to No. 4-ranked Saint Michael-Albertville.
Four weeks ago, Eden Prairie fell 68-65 to No. 2-ranked Wayzata.
Wayzata (18-2) would visit Eden Prairie on Tuesday.
And?
Eden Prairie upset the Trojans 84-74.
All Eden Prairie did was play its best game of the season.
It played good defense. It didn't get rattled after Wayzata rallied to tie the game at 63-63 with six minutes remaining and it made shots, lots of shots.
Eden Prairie trailed by 10 early but led 36-32 at halftime.
Destinee Bursch led Eden Prairie with 23 points. Natalie Mazurek added 21, Nia Holloway 20 and Nneka Obiazor 10.
Scoring stats for Wayzata were unavailable.
Eden Prairie returns to action on Friday (7 p.m.) with a home game against Edina.