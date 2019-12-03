On Saturday, the No. 6-ranked Eden Prairie High School girls hockey team defeated unranked Apple Valley by a score of 3-1.
“They're a better version of the Apple Valley I expected,” said Eden Prairie coach Jamie Grossman. “They have veteran leadership and a young line with three talented sisters.”
Eden Prairie outshot Apple Valley 13-4 in the first period, yet failed to score a goal.
“They did what they wanted to do,” said Grossman. “They were physical and took away the middle.”
That forced Eden Prairie to take low percentage shots from the perimeter.
“I don’t know what the number was,” said Grossman, “but shots on goal was a little misleading.”
Shots on goal in the second period favored Apple Valley 13-9.
The scoreboard, however, was even at 1-1 — Grace Kuipers scored for Eden Prairie (7:49), Mikayla Moran (12:59) for Apple Valley.
“We need to do better when we’re playing with a lead,” said Grossman. “We’re getting the goals that put us in the lead, but we're losing our intensity.”
Kuipers and Gretchen Bauer scored third-period goals and Eden Prairie won 3-1.
Positives
Grossman lauded the efforts of Molly Goergen.
“It’s not an official stat, but we keep track of odd-man rushes,” said Grossman. “If we had a couple, they had six or seven.
“Molly made some big stops,” he added, “and made it look easy.”
Grossman was also impressed with how Kuipers reacted to Apple Valley’s physical play.
“She used to shut down when teams went after her,” said the coach. “Now, she’s responding with a bit of edge.
“That second goal was all Grace,” he added. “After getting knocked down, she picked up the puck behind the net, made a couple nice moves and then tucked it in.”
Note: Kuipers leads the Eagles with 10 goals.
Incomplete
While the victory lifted Eden Prairie’s overall record to 4-1-1, Grossman said his Eagles are far from a finished product.
“We have a ways to go before we’re the team we’re capable of being,” he said.
Getting better at finishing games would help, as would creating more balance (its top line has accounted for 20 of Eden Prairie’s 23 goals).
“We’re looking at different combinations now,” said Grossman.
Lastly, the coach talked of dictating play.
“We want to use our speed,” he said. “We want to play in space and we want to keep moving.”
Eden Prairie is scheduled to return to action Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Chaska/Chanhassen. Saturday, Eden Prairie hosts North Wright County (1 p.m.).
“Our first section game followed by our first conference game,” said the coach.
Next Thursday, Eden Prairie plays at Farmington.
After Farmington, it's the “gauntlet.” In the span of six days, Eden Prairie plays No. 2-ranked Edina (Saturday, Dec. 14), No. 3-ranked Minnetonka (Tuesday, Dec. 17) and No. 1-ranked Andover (Thursday, Dec. 19).