The Eden Prairie High School girls hockey team fired shots off the Blake goalie’s mask four times on Saturday. The Eagles would also hit two pipes.
But that’s not why the No. 10-ranked Eagles fell 3-2 to the No. 2-ranked Bears.
“We played like we did in our tie with Maple Grove,” said Eden Prairie coach Jaime Grossman. “There were parts where we were decent and there were parts where we were undisciplined.”
After controlling the start of the game to the tune of a 9-0 shots-on-goal advantage, Eden Prairie took back-to-back-to-back penalties.
“Nine-0 turned into 12-9,” said Grossman.
The coach was not impressed.
Still, it could have worse, as neither team scored.
Grace Kuipers and Nora Wagner scored second-period goals and the Eagles took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.
Blake scored twice in the third period to beat Eden Prairie 3-2.
“We gave up a third-period lead,” complained Grossman. “Championship-caliber teams don’t do that.”
Success
Eden Prairie was at its best in the second period when it created juicy-looking rebounds with shots from the point.
“We didn’t go back to that in the third,” said Grossman, “and I don’t know why. You would think we would learn.”
Eden Prairie would outshoot Blake 29-25. It would also take twice as many penalties (8-4).
“It’s November and we’re an up-and-down team,” said Grossman. “We’ve been competitive against some tough teams, but haven’t played with a lot of consistency.
“Commit to doing the little things,” he added, “and we can be as good as anyone.”
Big number
On Thursday, Eden Prairie overwhelmed New Prague 8-0.
Sydney Langseth scored four goals. Kuipers scored three, Paige Holt one.
Eden Prairie outshot New Prague 68-11.
The victory improved Eden Prairie’s overall record to 3-1-1, its section record to 1-0-0.
On Saturday, Eden Prairie returns to action with a home game against Apple Valley.
Next Friday, Eden Prairie hosts Chaska/Chanhassen. Next Saturday, it hosts North Wright County.
“They’ll both be good tests,” said Grossman.
Chaska/Chanhassen is a section game, North Wright County is a conference game.