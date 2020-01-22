Since losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has been talking about “getting over the hump.”
Minnesota has had regular-season success, but deep runs in the playoffs have been elusive.
Jaime Grossman, head coach of the No. 4-ranked Eden Prairie High School girls hockey team, has also talked of “getting over the hump.”
His "hump" is a win over a top-3 team.
Eden Prairie was 0-5 against top-3 teams going into Tuesday's game at No. 3-ranked Minnetonka. Against everyone else, Eden Prairie was 14-1-1.
Eden Prairie had lost twice to No. 1-ranked Edina, once to No. 2-ranked Andover and twice to Minnetonka.
Note: Eden Prairie's second loss to Minnetonka (Dec. 28) was a heartbreaker. With the game tied at 3-3, the Eagles gave up the game-winning goal, shorthanded, with 46 seconds remaining.
The first two Minnetonka games were played at Eden Prairie.
How would they fare Tuesday at Minnetonka and on the Skippers' senior night?
Eden Prairie won 2-1, overcoming a 1-0 deficit with a pair of second-period power-play goals (Grace Kuipers scored at the 11:43 mark of the second period, Nora Wagner at 16:11).
Eden Prairie was 2-4 with a man advantage, Minnetonka 0-4.
Shots on goal favored Eden Prairie 22-20.
Molly Goergen stopped 19 of 20 shots and was credited with her 15th win of the season.
Again?
It's likely Eden Prairie and Minnetonka will meet for a fourth time this season in the Section 2AA playoffs.
That's what makes Tuesday's win so important. Had Eden Prairie lost, Eden Prairie, potentially, would go into a fourth matchup with an 0-3 record. Instead, the Eagles are brimming with confidence after having knocked off the state's No. 3-ranked team on its own ice.
Eden Prairie ends its regular season with three home games – Tuesday, Jan. 28, vs. Buffalo, Thursday, Jan. 30, vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's and Saturday, Feb. 1, vs. Wayzata.