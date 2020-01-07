While the Eden Prairie High School girls hockey team doesn't typically net a lot of rebound goals, it just netted a welcome rebound week.
Five days after a disappointing 4-3 loss to No. 3-ranked Minnetonka, No. 6-ranked Eden Prairie defeated section foe Prior Lake by a score of 4-1.
Two days after the Prior Lake win, Eden Prairie traveled to Buffalo and blanked the Bison 3-0.
“We didn't play anywhere near the level we wanted to play at Prior Lake, but still came away with a nice win,” said Eden Prairie coach Jaime Grossman. “It wasn't a 4-1 game.”
Eden Prairie outshot the Lakers 45-13.
Sydney Langseth scored two goals. Carrie Byrnes and Gretchen Bauer scored lone goals.
And Saturday's game wasn't a 3-0 game.
“Games are different that far away from the metro,” said Grossman. “It probably could have been 5-0 or 6-0, but we had a couple goals waved off.”
That got Grossman to thinking: How did Buffalo keep the Edina (4-1 loss) and Minnetonka (4-0 loss) games so close?
“Their goalie intentionally kicks the net off so she doesn't have to make that second save,” said Grossman, “and she did that against us.”
Dani Benson (2) and Anna Brown scored Eden Prairie goals in its win over Buffalo.
“We're starting to get more secondary scoring,” said the coach. “Dani is the big power forward we haven't had in a while. Not only is she incredibly strong in front of the net, but her eye-hand coordination is unreal.”
Bauer's play also warrants attention.
“She's getting better as she's getting more consistent,” said Grossman.
The two victories lifted Eden Prairie's overall record to 11-5-1.
Note: Each of Eden Prairie's five losses is to a team currently ranked in the top-4.
Next
Thursday (today), Eden Prairie plays at Wayzata.
Saturday, Eden Prairie travels to North Wright County.
“Wayzata plays a gritty physical style of hockey,” said Grossman. “If you let them hang around, they'll make a mess of the game.”
The North Wright County game is another Lake Conference test.
“They've been a nice addition to the conference,” said Grossman. “With two more teams, it's not as grinding and grueling.”
Eden Prairie plays its next home game on Tuesday, Jan. 14, when it hosts Hopkins/St. Louis Park.