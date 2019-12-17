Jaime Grossman, head coach of the Eden Prairie High School girls hockey team, was upset during Saturday’s Eden Prairie vs. Edina game and more upset after re-watching the game on Sunday.
“For the first time in my 25 years of coaching,” said Grossman, “I’m sending film off to the head of the officials. I’m either missing something, or I do understand body contact.
“I saw two blatantly horrid calls,” he added, “and two completely blown calls.”
Eden Prairie was on the wrong end of both.
No. 2-ranked Edina defeated No. 5-ranked Eden Prairie 2-1.
“Either what I’m teaching the kids is all wrong,” he said, “or I don’t know what I’m talking about.”
Edina scored its first goal eight minutes into the first period, its second goal eight minutes into the second.
Eden Prairie (Sydney Langseth) scored its lone goal 12 minutes into the third period.
“We got to within a goal,” said Grossman, “and then got called for a checking penalty on a play we played just like we work on in practice.”
Edina had six power play opportunities. Eden Prairie had three.
Slow go
Admittedly, Eden Prairie didn’t play a great first period.
“When we get Edina, we normally come out pumped and play pretty well,” said the coach. “On Saturday, we opened with one of our worst periods of the season.”
Grossman didn’t see it coming.
“We had just played six really good periods in a row,” he said.
As a result, Eden Prairie had defeated North Wright County 5-3 and Farmington 3-1.
And?
Eden Prairie played Saturday’s game without Grace Kuipers (second on the team in scoring with 12 goals and 11 assists).
“Not having Grace definitely makes it tougher,” said Grossman.
In her stead, Eden Prairie’s third line – Jenna Reuben, Jordan Hirsch and Lotta Brown – played its best game of the season.
“Our third line played really, really well,” said Grossman.
Goaltender Molly Goergen would also play well in stopping 26-28 shots.
“Molly was fantastic,” sad Grossman.
Ranked
After Saturday’s loss to No. 2-ranked Edina, the No. 5-ranked Eagles fell to No. 7 in Minnesota Hockey TV’s Girls AA Power Rankings.
A one-goal loss to Minnesota’s No. 2-ranked team drops a top-5 team two spots. Really?
Grossman doesn’t care about December rankings.
“We can’t sit back and be satisfied with playing Edina tough,” he said. “On Tuesday, we get Minnetonka, which is even a bigger game.”
Eden Prairie and Minnetonka play in the same section. They’ll face each three times during the regular season. Barring a surprise, the winner of that three-game series will be rewarded with Section 2AA’s No. 1 seed.
Minnetonka is ranked No. 4. On Dec. 7, they fell 4-1 to Edina.
On Thursday (today), Eden Prairie will be tasked with playing No. 1-ranked Andover.
"No one has solved that puzzle yet,” added Grossman.
Thursday's game, at Eden Prairie, is set to begin at 7 p.m.